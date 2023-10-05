Robbers shoot, injure 3 citizens over resistance in Karachi

Three citizens were shot and wounded over resistance in different areas of Karachi on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Defence police, Mashkoor Hussain, 35, was chased by four suspects after he withdrew Rs1 million from a private bank in Phase II Extension.

“They snatched cash from him and opened fire on Hussain when he put up resistance,” Defence Station House Officer (SHO) Shoukat Awan told Dawn.com.

He added that the suspects fled from the crime scene.

The official said Hussain suffered bullet wounds on the shoulder and was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

In another incident, Abdul Ghani, 25, was shot and wounded in the Afghan Basti area, the Gulshan-i-Maymar police said in a statement. The injured was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Separately, the Ibrahim Hyderi police said Allah Bux, 58, was shot and wounded in firing by unknown suspects during robbery resistance near Ali Mohammed Goth.

The wounded man was shifted to the JPMC, the police added.

According to data compiled by the Sindh police, as many as 44 Karachiites were murdered by robbers from January to May this year. However, the number of people killed during the same period last year was 26, indicating that murders by robbers had doubled during the current year.

The data showed that Karachi witnessed 116 shop robberies and 1,713 other robberies during the first five months. At least 518 cars were taken away from citizens during the same period, of which 46 were snatched at gunpoint and 472 were stolen.