DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2023

One killed, seven hurt as robbers go on rampage in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 10:15am

KARACHI: Armed robbers continued to operate with complete impunity as they killed a man and wounded seven others over resistance in the metropolis on Sunday, police said.

While police are busy in providing security to teams of enumerators and polio workers, the city has been witnessing an alarming surge in incidents of mugging in which the criminals do not hesitate in opening fire over even slightest resistance.

Only on Saturday, armed robbers killed a young man, who came here from Punjab in search of employment, when he refused to give them his mobile phone in New Karachi.

“It is correct that we have spared a major part of our force for national duties [digital census and polio eradication drive],” Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon told Dawn. “We can’t avoid performing such national duties; however we try to give [an] appropriate response against crimes despite our limited resources.”

Majority of police force busy in providing security to census, polio teams, says IGP

On Sunday evening, a 45-year-old man fell prey to street crime in the Landhi area.

Police and rescue services said that Akram Wahab was intercepted by armed muggers near Babar Market. They held him at gunpoint and demanded his mobile phone and cash. As he tried to put up resistance, they fired at him and escaped.

An area police officer, Jamil Ahmed, said that Wahab suffered critically bullet wounds and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The police said that a case would be registered later as victim’s relatives were busy in funeral arrangements.

Three wounded over resistance in one incident

The New Karachi police said that unidentified robbers shot at and wounded three men at a same place near Saleem Centre in North Karachi.

They said that Awais Saleem, 26, Farhan Rasool, 25, and Umar Zubair, 28, suffered bullet wounds and were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for treatment.

The police said that armed robbers shot them when they put up resistance.

The Pirabad police said that Sajjad Ahmed, 45, was shot by armed robbers when he offered resistance near Valika Chowrangi in Banaras. The injured man was shifted to the ASH for treatment.

In Surjani Town police remit, robbers shot at and wounded teenager Sami Hameed over resistance near 4-K Chowrangi on Sunday evening. The wounded teenager was shifted to the ASH.

The Saudabad police said that Noman Iqbal, 25, was shot at and wounded by muggers when he resisted them at the Malir flyover. The injured man was shifted to the JPMC.

In the Sachal area, 36-year-old Wazir was shot and wounded by armed muggers over resistance. The police said that the injured man was taken to the ASH for treatment.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...
Desperate moves
Updated 19 Mar, 2023

Desperate moves

By succumbing to politics of expediency, the government has shot itself in the foot.
Food out of reach
19 Mar, 2023

Food out of reach

THE month of fasting is a difficult period for low- to middle-income people across the country because of the impact...
Polio case
19 Mar, 2023

Polio case

PAKISTAN has faced another setback in its ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country. A three-year-old ...