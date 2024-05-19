Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter ‘crashes upon landing’ in Varzaqan region: state media

A helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other local officials was involved in a “crash upon landing” on Sunday, state media Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has confirmed.

“Some unconfirmed reports say that the helicopter carrying President Raisi has had an accident in East Azerbaijan province,” state television said, adding that rescue efforts were underway.

“The harsh weather conditions and heavy fog have made it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the accident site,” state TV initially said in an on-screen news alert.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ISNA network reported that rescue teams have reached the crash site. They posted a video of rescue personnel on their X page.

The semi-official Fars news agency called on Iranians to pray for Raisi following the reports.

Interior Minister Ahmed Vahidi told state TV that authorities were awaiting further details.

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on May 19, 2024, shows Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi (L) and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev meeting at the site of Qiz Qalasi ahead of its inauguration ceremony.—AFP

Raisi was visiting East Azerbaijan province on Sunday where he inaugurated a dam project in the company of his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliev, on the border between the two countries.

Raisi, 63, has been president of the Islamic Republic since June 2021.