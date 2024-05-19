Today's Paper | May 19, 2024

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter ‘crashes upon landing’ in Varzaqan region: state media

AFP Published May 19, 2024 Updated May 19, 2024 07:48pm
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi speaks in Tehran in this file photo from December 2022. — AFP/File
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi speaks in Tehran in this file photo from December 2022. — AFP/File

A helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other local officials was involved in a “crash upon landing” on Sunday, state media Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has confirmed.

“Some unconfirmed reports say that the helicopter carrying President Raisi has had an accident in East Azerbaijan province,” state television said, adding that rescue efforts were underway.

“The harsh weather conditions and heavy fog have made it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the accident site,” state TV initially said in an on-screen news alert.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ISNA network reported that rescue teams have reached the crash site. They posted a video of rescue personnel on their X page.

The semi-official Fars news agency called on Iranians to pray for Raisi following the reports.

Interior Minister Ahmed Vahidi told state TV that authorities were awaiting further details.

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on May 19, 2024, shows Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi (L) and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev meeting at the site of Qiz Qalasi ahead of its inauguration ceremony.—AFP
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on May 19, 2024, shows Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi (L) and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev meeting at the site of Qiz Qalasi ahead of its inauguration ceremony.—AFP

Raisi was visiting East Azerbaijan province on Sunday where he inaugurated a dam project in the company of his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliev, on the border between the two countries.

Raisi, 63, has been president of the Islamic Republic since June 2021.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Border clashes
19 May, 2024

Border clashes

THE Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier has witnessed another series of flare-ups, this time in the Kurram tribal district...
Penalising the dutiful
19 May, 2024

Penalising the dutiful

DOES the government feel no remorse in burdening honest citizens with the cost of its own ineptitude? With the ...
Students in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 19 May, 2024

Students in Kyrgyzstan

The govt ought to take a direct approach comprising convincing communication with the students and Kyrgyz authorities.
Ominous demands
Updated 18 May, 2024

Ominous demands

The federal government needs to boost its revenues to reduce future borrowing and pay back its existing debt.
Property leaks
18 May, 2024

Property leaks

THE leaked Dubai property data reported on by media organisations around the world earlier this week seems to have...
Heat warnings
18 May, 2024

Heat warnings

STARTING next week, the country must brace for brutal heatwaves. The NDMA warns of severe conditions with...