PKR continues rally against USD for 19th straight session in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 12:04pm

The PKR continued to improve against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, extending its gains for the 19th consecutive session that followed a crackdown on the informal currency market that began early last month.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the rupee gained Rs1.06 against the US dollar, reaching Rs285.70 at 9:48 am from yesterday’s close of Rs286.76.

In the open market, the dollar depreciated by 50 paise, standing at Rs286 in the morning trade, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

More to follow

