PSX gains more than 390 points over reduced fuel prices, strengthening PKR

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 2, 2023 Updated October 2, 2023 05:11pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 394 points during trade on Monday, which analysts attributed to what seemed like an improved outlook in the economy.

The optimism in the market came as the government announced a reduction in fuel prices, slashing the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs8 per litre and Rs11 per litre, respectively, for the next fortnight.

It also follows a weeks-long rally of the Pakistani rupee. It appreciated by Rs0.98 to reach 286.76 against the dollar by day’s end, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The index reached 46,627.08, up 0.85pc, when the trading closed. It had reached a high of 46,704.63 points at 11:15am, 472.04 points from the previous close of 46,232.59 points.

—Photo courtesy: PSX’s website
Major activity was reported in stocks such as WorldCall Telecom Limited, Cnergyico PK Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, First Prudential Modaraba and BankIslami Pakistan Limited.

The top advancers included First Punjab Modaraba, Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited, Hala Enterprises Limited, and First Prudential Modaraba.

The top losers included PICIC Insurance Limited, SME Leasing Limited, Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited and Habib Insurance Company Limited.

Analysts weigh in

Raza Jafri, head of equity Intermarket Securities, said: “The KSE-100 is reacting positively as it becomes clear that there will be a continued focus on the economy from all key stakeholders. The CPI [consumer price index] print for September, due later today, will be interesting to monitor as it is possible the market chooses to ignore a likely high reading in favour of an improving outlook.”

Syed Faran Rizvi, head of equity sales at JS Global Capital, said: “The equity market’s positive momentum has been sustained due to reduced POL product costs and the strengthening of the PKR.”

He added: “Looking ahead, investor sentiment will likely hinge on the IMF review and actions taken in the energy sector.”

Ahsan Mehanti, chief executive of Arif Habib Commodities, noted the main bull market drivers to be the IMF review meetings this month for the next tranche release and an “upbeat growth outlook”.

He added: “Upbeat data on crop output, cotton production, power generation, fertiliser, autos, POL and cement sales in September ’23, the rupee recovery and government deliberations on privatisation of SOEs [state-owned enterprises] played a catalyst role in the bullish activity.”

