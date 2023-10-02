Police ramp up Adiala jail security for Imran

RAWALPINDI: In light of recommendations by the Special Branch and relevant departments following a survey of Adiala Jail where former prime minister Imran Khan is incarcerated, the police have ramped up security in the vicinity of the jail by deploying elite commandos and setting up additional security pickets to ensure foolproof measures.

After the survey, the officials concerned recommended an increase in security and search operations targeting shops located in front of the jail and residential areas in the surroundings of the central prison.

Sources said police pickets were established on Adiala Road and on both sides of the jail premises to ensure foolproof security, whereas two contingents of Elite Force would also patrol the area around the jail in two shifts. The officials also recommended keeping a record of CNICs and other details of the visitors.

The SSP operations and the chief traffic officer accompanied by other senior police officials visited the jail and held a meeting with the superintendent to take stock of security measures.

During the meeting, it was decided that the jail administration would ensure the security of the premises, while the police would be responsible for the security outside the jail.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was shifted to Central Jail Adiala from District Jail Attock following the orders of the Islamabad High Court on September 26 amid tight security.

The high court had made this decision while hearing a plea moved by the PTI chief seeking transfer from Attock Jail to Adiala.

The former prime minister was shifted to Attock jail on August 5, 2023, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case for concealing details of gifts he received as the prime minister of Pakistan.

After his sentence in the Toshakhana case was suspended by the high court, the government detained the ex-premier in the cipher case.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document which reportedly went missing from Imran’s possession. The PTI alleged that it contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran Khan from power.

In the same case, a special court had sent the PTI chairman on judicial remand till Oct 10. It may be noted that an IHC bench is also hearing a plea moved by the PTI chairman seeking post-arrest bail in the cipher case.

Last month, the court had rejected a request by the Federal Investigation Agency seeking in-camera proceedings of the bail plea filed by Mr Khan. Proceedings against former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the same case are also underway.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2023