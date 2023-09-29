Sindh CM orders inquiry into killing of 4 villagers during law enforcers’ raid in Sakrand

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Friday said he has ordered an inquiry into the killing of four villagers in Sakrand a day earlier and summoned a report on the incident within four days.

On Thursday, four people were killed and nine others, including four Rangers personnel, were wounded in an operation carried out by law enforcement agencies in a Sakrand village to nab militants belonging to the outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army.

Without providing details, a Rangers spokesman had said in a statement that an intelligence-based operation was launch­­ed against high-value targets.

Meanwhile, Sindh United Party Secretary General Roshan Burriro had said that those killed were supporters. He had stated that a scuffle broke out between security forces and villagers and the situation escalated when law enforcers fired shots, leading to the death of four villagers and as many injuries.

Subsequently, villagers took to the streets and staged a sit-in on a section of the National Highway. They were carrying coffins of the deceased persons.

In a post on social media platform X (erstwhile Twitter) today, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) called for an independent investigation into the incident.

“While the government should take all possible steps to improve law and order in the province, this in no way excuses extrajudicial killings, which HRCP has always opposed,” it said, adding that the protesting families deserved justice.

Addressing the matter in a media talk after attending a Rabiul Awwal procession at New Memon Mosque in the evening, the interim chief minister expressed his sorrow and regret over the incident.

He said he had held a meeting with interim Sindh Home Minister retired Brigadier Haris Nawaz and sought the incident’s details. “Such kind of incidents are painful and shouldn’t take place,” CM Baqar added.

The CM said he had formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the incident and directed them to report their findings within four days.

An order issued by the Sindh Home Department, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said the inquiry committee would be headed by Hyderabad Commissioner Khalid Hyder Shah and included the Shaheed Benazirabad deputy inspector general of police (DIG) and Karachi DIG Special Branch.

The committee would investigate the matter to “determine the reasons of this clash resulting in loss of precious lives and injuries to law enforcement personnel”.