Actions against ‘spectrum of illegal activities’ to continue to rid Pakistan of economic losses: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Thursday vowed that actions against a “spectrum of illegal activities” will continue with “full force” to rid Pakistan of “substantial economic losses”.

The army chief passed these remarks at a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee of Punjab. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also in attendance.

During the meeting, the COAS — who was received by the Lahore corps commander — was briefed about the overall security situation, including actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling, according to a statement released by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said the forum was briefed on measures taken for the protection of minorities and the progress of operations in riverine areas. The participants further reviewed the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.

The ISPR said the forum was also apprised of progress on the Special Investment Facilitation Council and Green Punjab initiatives.

“Law enforcement actions against a spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the LEAs and the concerned government departments to rid Pakistan of the substantial economic losses it continues to suffer due to pilferage done by different methods,” the military’s media wing quoted Gen Munir as saying.

The COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

“The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province,” the ISPR statement added.

Earlier this month, the army chief had also met the business community in Lahore and assured them of fostering transparency in dollar exchange and interbank rates.

During the four-hour meeting, Gen Munir had signalled towards the country’s bright future in view of the upcoming huge foreign investments in various sectors.