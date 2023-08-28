COAS Munir assures caretaker govt of army’s support for country’s economic revival

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir assured the interim government of the army’s “all-out support” for continuity of policies in a bid to revive the economy and steer the country towards progress and prosperity.

The development came in the fourth apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), but the first since the the caretaker government took over.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar presided over the meeting attended by the army chief, federal cabinet, chief ministers, provincial ministers and high-level government officials.

The meeting was given a thorough review of the SIFC’s initiatives, encompassing progress in key areas and benchmarks achieved thus far in a short span of time.

PM Kakar appreciated the SIFC’s efficient functioning through a collaborative “whole-of-government” approach for achieving horizontal and vertical synergy.

The apex committee participants appreciated the council’s outreach strategy to achieve global traction and ongoing engagements with allied nations, including productive visits of high-level delegations from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS).

The apex committee members expressed confidence in SIFC initiatives and displayed their resolve and support in maintaining a positive trajectory towards the economy’s revival.

The body also endorsed the projects approved by the previous government for attracting investments in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, information technology and energy.