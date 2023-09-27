Pakistan Army will continue to play role in ensuring peace, stability in KP: COAS

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday said the Pakistan Army would continue to play its role in upholding peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and facilitating a “secure environment for economic development”.

The army chief made this statement during his address at the provincial Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar.

His remarks come on the heels of an increase in terror attacks in KP. On September 6, four security personnel embraced martyrdom and over 16 militants were killed in an operation to repulse militants from the Chitral district.

The pre-dawn attack had targeted check posts in Astui Pass and Jinjiret Koh situated in the south of Lower Chitral, bordering the Afghan province of Nuristan.

During the Apex Committee meeting today, the army chief was briefed about the overall security situation in the province, including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said the participants of the meeting affirmed that state institutions and people were united for the protection of life and property of citizens.

The participants also paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and their families.

“We have to synergise our efforts for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country,” the ISPR statement quoted the army chief as saying.

He underlined that the Pakistan Army would continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KP to provide a secure environment for economic development.

Earlier, Gen Munir also engaged in an interactive session with the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the “KPK Women Symposium 2023”.

In his address to the symposium’s participants, the COAS emphasised the constructive and pivotal role women have played in Pakistan’s historical development.

He underscored that women’s contributions to the progress and advancement of Pakistan are of utmost significance.

The army chief acknowledged that the women of KP have confronted multifaceted challenges due to the enduring battle against terrorism, but he praised their resilience, dedication, and courage in the face of adversity.

Terrorist attacks

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

In July, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan.

That was the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year. Before this, 10 personnel were martyred in a “fire raid” in Balochistan’s Kech district in February 2022.

Earlier this month, data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said the number of militant attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years.

There were 99 attacks across the country, the highest number in a single month since November 2014, the report had said.