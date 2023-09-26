DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 26, 2023

EU releases another 1m euros to help flood-hit

Amin Ahmed Published September 26, 2023 Updated September 26, 2023 09:26am

ISLAMABAD: The European Union has released an additional one million euros in humanitarian aid to respond to floods that directly or indirectly affected some 900,000 people in the past weeks.

The new funding comes in addition to the 16.5 million euros already allocated in humanitarian assistance to Pakistan earlier this year, in order to assist the most vulnerable population affected by conflict and climate-induced disasters.

The funding will help address the most pressing needs of vulnerable people in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, says a press release of EU delegation in Islamabad on Monday.

The Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said: “One year after the tragic floods that caused tremendous suffering in Pakistan, the EU remains committed to helping those most in need.

“As the new rains have displaced thousands of people in parts of the country, the additional EU funding will help support vulnerable communities as they try to recover their former lives.”

This allocation will be used to provide multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance to those who remain displaced, as well as those who have returned to their place of origin, given the level of damage to houses and basic services such as water, sanitation and health.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2023

