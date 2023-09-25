Son double holds Arsenal, Liverpool cut City’s Premier League lead

LONDON: Son Heung-min’s double earned Tottenham Hotspur a point from a pulsating 2-2 draw against Arsenal, as Liverpool moved into second in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday.

Brighton & Hove Albion climb up to third after beating Bournemouth 3-1, but Chelsea still cannot buy a goal as Mauricio Pochettino’s men lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Spurs have still won just once in their last 31 away league meetings with Arsenal, but the optimism garnered under Ange Postecoglou’s early weeks in charge was not punctured at the Emirates despite twice falling behind in the north London derby.

Arsenal’s bright start was rewarded when Bukayo Saka’s strike was deflected into his own net by Cristian Romero.

But for the fifth time in seven games under Postecoglou, Tottenham fought back from a goal down.

David Raya has displaced Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s number one goalkeeper as he was selected for the third consecutive game by Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard justified that decision with a stunning save to deny Brennan Johnson his first Tottenham goal.

However, the visitors were not denied for long as James Maddison’s cross was swept home by Son at the near post three minutes before half-time.

Romero’s afternoon went from bad to worse when he was harshly penalised for handball and Saka stroked home the resulting penalty to restore Arsenal’s lead.

But the Gunners lost record signing Declan Rice at half-time to injury and that proved costly as an error from his replacement Jorginho gifted Tottenham an equaliser just a minute later.

Maddison was again the creator as he robbed the Italian midfielder and teed up Son for a cool finish into the far corner.

Meanwhile, Liverpool cut Manchester City’s lead at the top to two points as Jurgen Klopp’s men showed more promising signs of getting back to their best.

The Reds sank to fifth last season, but have the firepower that could make them the biggest threat to City’s throne as champions.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was upended in the box by Nayef Aguerd.

West Ham’s only previous defeat this season came at home to City last weekend and they bounced back to fully merit their equaliser before half-time when Jarrod Bowen’s diving header found the far corner.

However, the Hammers were undone by a moment of magic when Alexis Mac Allister’s inch-perfect chip picked out Darwin Nunez, who volleyed into the far corner.

Diogo Jota then came off the bench to make it 3-1 five minutes from time.

Brighton took advantage of dropped points for both north London sides to move up to third after coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1.

Roberto De Zerbi made nine changes from the side that started the Seagulls’ first ever European game in a 3-2 defeat by AEK Athens and paid the price in a slow start.

Dominic Solanke fired Bournemouth in front after a glaring error from Brighton ‘keeper Bart Verbruggen.

Milos Kerkez’s own goal brought Brighton level in first-half stoppage time, but that did not stop De Zerbi sending on Kaoru Mitoma at the break.

The Japanese winger took just 16 seconds to put Brighton in front with a precise finish and Mitoma made sure of the points when he headed home Pervis Estupinan’s cross 14 minutes from time.

In Sunday’s other fixture, Chelsea’s disastrous start to Pochettino’s reign goes on as the toothless Blues failed to score for a third consecutive game.

Malo Gusto’s straight red card for a lunge on Lucas Digne on the hour mark gave the home side a mountain to climb at Stamford Bridge.

Villa made their man advantage count when Ollie Watkins’ powerful strike beat Robert Sanchez from a narrow angle.

Despite spending more than any other Premier League club in the summer transfer window, Chelsea have taken just five points from Pochettino’s first six league games in charge.

On Saturday, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes struck a sublime volley to earn a 1-0 victory at Burnley as Erik ten Hag’s side ended a three-match losing streak in all competition while Everton registered their first league victory of the season, producing an impressive display to triumph 3-1 at Brentford whose home struggles continued.

