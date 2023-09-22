DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 22, 2023

Hasan Ali returns as Pakistan squad for World Cup 2023 announced

Dawn.com Published September 22, 2023 Updated September 22, 2023 12:55pm
Chief selector Inzamamul Haq announces the World Cup squad on Friday.—DawnNewsTV
Chief selector Inzamamul Haq announces the World Cup squad on Friday.—DawnNewsTV

Cricket Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq on Friday announced the 18-member Pakistan squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 on Friday, which notably includes bowler Hasan Ali, and excludes star bowler Naseem Shah, who was injured in the Asia Cup.

The World Cup, hosted by arch-rivals India, will begin on October 5. Pakistan’s first match is on Oct 6, against Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in the Indian city of Hyderabad.

Pakistan had a disappointing end to the Asia Cup with defeats to India and Sri Lanka. India went on to win the tournament.

Ali was included in Shah’s stead after the latter injured his shoulder in the Asia Cup tie against India. Haris Rauf, who was also injured in the same match, is part of the squad. Shaheen Afridi the pace spearhead of the side is in the squad.

A notable exclusion is Faheem Ashraf, who was part of the Asia Cup squad.

While answering a question regarding the selection of Ali, who has not played an ODI since June 2022, Inzamam stated that the medium-paced bowler was picked because of his experience with a new ball.

“Since Naseem is out, we needed a bowler who could bowl with a new ball and I think Hasan Ali is a very good option in that regard.”

He added that Ali was a “team man” and his inclusion in the side would bring energy to the team.

Shedding light on Shah’s injury, the chief selector said the reports received by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) so far indicated that Shah would be on the sidelines even after the World Cup, which is why the pacer could not be picked.

The former skipper said the team composition is largely the same.

“I have not made any such changes. The team has been playing with this combination for the last two years and if I tried to disrupt the team within three weeks of my appointment that would not be okay,” Inzamam stated.

He added that the selection committee tried to pick experienced players “who can handle the enormity of the event”.

“We were looking for a player who has performed at the highest level and has played international tournaments, on that basis we picked Hasan Ali,” he said.

He stated that the board “has not shut the doors” for any player and anyone could be selected for the team given that they “perform well in the domestic circuit”.

“Pakistan’s domestic cricket performance is the main [criteria] for the selection,” Inzamam said.

“They played a test series there, then the Lankan Premier League, a series against Afghanistan and also Asia Cup matches. We wonder if spending such a long time in such conditions led to injuries to our bowlers as well as some batters,” Inzamam said.

“Pakistan was the number one ODI team before the World Cup. We have to keep our trust on these players.”

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, (wicketkeeper) Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir

Reserve Squad: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan

Additional input by Reuters

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lawless city
22 Sep, 2023

Lawless city

A GRIM milestone has just been passed in Karachi. The recent death of a teenage robbery victim brings the number of...
Another Sharif trip
22 Sep, 2023

Another Sharif trip

THE sudden arrival of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in London, a mere 48 hours after he touched down in...
Delayed elections
Updated 22 Sep, 2023

Delayed elections

If ECP wishes to affirm that it is serious, it should start moving on all pending matters so that the possibility of any further delay is minimised.
What next?
Updated 21 Sep, 2023

What next?

One wonders that if administrative measures were all that were needed to arrest the rupee’s sorry slide, why were they not taken sooner?
Greater representation
21 Sep, 2023

Greater representation

PAKISTAN now stands at a significant juncture, with the names of 11.7m more women added to the voter list, ...
Lost generations
21 Sep, 2023

Lost generations

IF those who wield power in Pakistan think that the nation can progress when tens of millions of its children have...