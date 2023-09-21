DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 21, 2023

Muslim leaders assail West over desecration

AFP Published September 21, 2023 Updated September 21, 2023 08:42am
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19. — AFP
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19. — AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Muslim leaders addressing the United Nations on Tuesday berated the West over burnings of the Holy Quran.

In his address, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Western countries were seeing “a plague” of racism, including Islamophobia.

“It has reached intolerable levels,” he told the UN General Assembly.

“Unfortunately, populist politicians in many countries continue to play with fire by encouraging such dangerous trends,” he said.

“The mentality that encourages the hideous attacks against the Holy Quran in Europe, by allowing them under the guise of freedom of expression, is essentially darkening (Eur­ope’s) own future through its own hands.”

Protests in Sweden that have involved desecration of the Muslim holy book have sparked outrage in the Muslim world.

Iranian President Ebra­him Raisi held up a copy of the holy book during his speech from the UN rostrum.

“The fires of disrespect will not overcome the divine truth,” he said, accusing the West of seeking to “divert attention with the tool of freedom of speech.”

“Islamophobia and cultural apartheid witnessed in Western countries — evident in actions ranging from the desecration of the Holy Quran to the ban on the hijab in schools — and numerous other deplorable discriminations are not worthy of human dignity,” Raisi said. He was alluding to France, which has controversially banned Muslim girls wearing hijabs in schools.

The emir of Qatar also said in his speech that “compromising the sanctity of others deliberately” should not be seen as freedom of expression.

“I would say to my Muslim brethren that it is implausible for us to get distracted by an idiot whenever it occurs to him to provoke us by burning the Holy Quran or by other forms of triviality,” Sheikh Tamim said.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2023

Islamophobia
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

What next?
Updated 21 Sep, 2023

What next?

One wonders that if administrative measures were all that were needed to arrest the rupee’s sorry slide, why were they not taken sooner?
Greater representation
21 Sep, 2023

Greater representation

PAKISTAN now stands at a significant juncture, with the names of 11.7m more women added to the voter list, ...
Lost generations
21 Sep, 2023

Lost generations

IF those who wield power in Pakistan think that the nation can progress when tens of millions of its children have...
Sikh activist’s murder
Updated 20 Sep, 2023

Sikh activist’s murder

Perhaps Indians have taken a page out of Mossad’s handbook in organising a hit on an individual they considered a ‘terrorist’.
ECP’s preparations
Updated 20 Sep, 2023

ECP’s preparations

The revision of the delimitation timeline still does not mean elections will be held according to the constitutional schedule.
Futures on hold
20 Sep, 2023

Futures on hold

IT is a sad turn of events when one is caught between choosing to fill their fuel tanks to get to work or paying the...