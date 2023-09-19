May 9 riots cases : Lahore ATC extends Asad Umar, Imran’s sisters’ interim bail till Oct 4

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI leader Asad Umar, party chairman Imran Khan’s two sisters and other suspects till October 4 in cases pertaining to the violent incidents of May 9.

Imran’s arrest on May 9 in Al-Qadir Trust case had resulted in widespread violence and saw important military installations come under attack, on the basis of which the state had launched a severe crackdown against his party.

While Imran Khan was released a few days later (he has since been rearrested in a separate case), scores of PTI workers and almost the entire top-tier leadership were rounded up, with many still facing court proceedings under serious charges.

Last month, a Lahore ATC allowed the police to interrogate several PTI leaders and activists afresh in different cases of May 9 riots following the addition of new offences of mutiny and waging a war against the state in the FIRs.

On September 2, a Lahore ATC had extended the pre-arrest bail of Umar and Imran’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan till today (September 19) in multiple cases relating to the May 9 riots.

The sisters’ bail had been extended with directives to join the investigation. While the investigation officer had informed the court that Umar had been discharged in five out of seven cases against him, his bail in the remaining two cases had been extended till today as well.

Today, ATC Judge Abhar Gul presided over the hearing while the former PTI secretary general and other suspects appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

The court sought the complete record of the investigation from the police.

When Aleema came to the rostrum, she said she “did not go to Jinnah House” — one of the military places that were vandalised on May 9 — and yet she was nominated in the case.

“We have come to the court for justice. We demand justice.”

Subsequently, the ATC extended the interim bail till October 4 and sought arguments from the lawyers at the next hearing.