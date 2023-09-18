Grenades, pistol with ammo found on Islamabad’s Trail 5

ISLAMABAD: The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Sunday recovered a bag containing three grenades, a pistol and an alleged threatening letter on Trail 5.

The threatening letter from an unknown outfit, Tehreek Tahaffuz Namoos-i-Pakistan, was addressed to judges and generals. A map, having information about important buildings in the federal capital, was also found in the bag.

According to sources, BDS received a call that there was a bag lying on Trail 5. A BDS team rushed to the area and cordoned it off.

According to police sources, the bag contained a pistol along with 50 bullets and the map with information about important buildings. The sources said an investigation had been launched into the matter.

The letter found in the bag stated that the situation in Pakistan was worsening with inflation rising without a check. The caretaker government has become a slave of the IMF and generals were continuously interfering in politics.

“The justice system of the country has been rotten and brain drain is on its peak. Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis are hopeless. We have decided to teach a lesson to judges and generals,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the capital police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation in the areas of Sabzi Mandi and Shams Colony police stations, a public relations officer said.

He said following special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan the search and combing operation was conducted and three motorcycles and 85 suspicious people were shifted to the police stations for verification purpose. Moreover, 550 suspicious individuals, 15 motorcycles and 65 houses were checked.

The CCPO said the purpose of search and combing operations was to heighten security in the capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue the operations in their respective areas. “Citizens were also requested to cooperate with police during checking,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2023