Alliance with PTI neither exists nor under consideration, says PPP’s Nasir Shah

Nadir Guramani Published September 17, 2023 Updated September 17, 2023 11:07pm
PPP leader Nasir Hussain Shah speaks in an interview on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP leader Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday closed the door on the possibility of any alliance between his party and the PTI ahead of general elections.

Questioned on the veracity of a speculated PTI-PPP alliance on Dawn News show Doosra Rukh, Shah said: “The PPP has no alliance with the PTI nor is it under any consideration.

“We can’t have an alliance with anyone who conducts politics against the country’s unity [and] who attacked our institutions.”

The PPP leader was referring to the violent protests on May 9 that broke out nationwide after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and saw rioting and vandalism at various spots, including the Lahore Corps Commander House and General Headquarters (GHQ), the army’s head office in Rawalpindi.

Shah said the party’s doors were open for all other political entities and it would talk with everyone.

“Politically, we are in contact with everyone, are contacting them and will contact them […] There are many individuals who want to join the PPP but there are issues of space,” he said.

When PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was questioned about political dialogue with the PTI on Friday, he had said that before May 9, the PPP was trying to have a dialogue with every political force for elections but the PTI had decided to attack the Lahore corps commander house, GHQ and other army installations.

“We can have a dialogue with those not involved in the attacks of May 9. Our doors are open for negotiations with non-militant entities,” Bilawal had said.

