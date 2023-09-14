PPP issues show-cause notice to lawyer Latif Khosa for ‘working against party policy’

The PPP on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to disgruntled party leader and lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa, asking him to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for “working against the party policy”.

The letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was signed by PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

“You, being a member of the central executive committee, are defending/pleading/representing a head of another political party without prior approval of the leadership in corruption cases in which he has been convicted, and in a case against him under the Official Secrets Act,” it said.

The letter said that Khosa had also criticised state policy regarding the “cipher”.

Although the letter did not mention anyone by name, it was a clear reference to PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who was arrested last month in the Toshakhana case. Khosa has been representing the PTI chief in several cases registered against him.

The ex-premier is also facing a case under the Official Secrets Act which pertains to a diplomatic document which reportedly went missing from Imran’s possession. The PTI alleges that it contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran from power.

The letter issued to Khosa by the PPP asked him to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for “working against the party policy”.

It called on him to submit a reply within seven days, adding that failure to do so would result in disciplinary action against him by “withdrawing your membership of PPP”.

The letter comes the same day the PPP is expected to hold a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Lahore, for which it had invited all disgruntled party leaders.

Two of the party’s central leaders — Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan — have been at odds with the party leadership over their proximity and support to Imran during his legal troubles.

Both leaders were also invited to the previous CEC meeting as well. While Ahsan had attended that sitting, Khosa had chose to stay away.

Earlier, Khosa was also served a show cause notice for giving a statement in favour of the incarcerated PTI chairman, but the PPP leaders told Dawn the veteran lawyer was still a CEC member.

Although he has been invited, it is unlikely that Khosa will attend the meeting. “We have received an invitation but will not attend the meeting as we will be busy in court cases,” Khosa’s son Khurram Khosa, who is also a lawyer, told Dawn earlier this week.

It was unclear whether Ahsan would attend the meeting or not although he did attend the party’s previous CEC meeting held on August 25.

According to a PPP leader, Ahsan wanted to take part in the last meeting through a video link but the party’s chair­man, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, insisted he join in person.