September 17, 2023

Rs17bn loan helps restore flag carrier’s operations

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 17, 2023 Updated September 17, 2023 07:29am

ISLAMABAD: The cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has managed to get a bank loan, after which its administrative affairs are said to be running smoothly.

“We have managed to get a Rs17 billion loan, after which salaries of employees have been paid and the flight operation is running smoothly,” a PIA spokesman said when contacted by Dawn on Saturday.

In a statement released on Friday, spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan had claimed that the airline was releasing funds and fulfilling its national and international obligations.

According to reports, payments will also be made to fuel companies and spare parts of the aircraft for immediate repair will also be purchased.

Not only the salaries of the officers and employees for the current month were released but also the payments of the leased aircraft had been started, sources said.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2023

