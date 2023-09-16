DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 16, 2023

No threat of imminent closure: PIA spokesperson

Mohammad Asghar Published September 16, 2023 Updated September 16, 2023 07:52am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines has refuted the reports of the imminent closure of its operation, saying the national carrier was also clearing all national and international payments.

PIA has reportedly grounded several aircraft as it struggles to secure funds to maintain its operations for the next few months. Some media reports also claimed that the operations would be ceased by Sept 15, evoking a strong response from the airline’s management and lawmakers in the Senate.

The Ministry of Aviation, while seeking a cash injection of Rs23 billion, has also informed the government that Boeing and Airbus — two of the leading commercial jet manufacturers — were on the verge of discontinuing spare parts’ supply by mid-September, according to reports.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan has refuted the reports as baseless and said the flight operation was continuing and the airline was also disbursing most urgent domestic and international payments.

Spokesperson says all payments being made; pre-bidding process started to outsource Islamabad airport operations

Mr Khan added that the “concern and misunderstanding spread by a certain section about PIA” were unfounded and untrue.

The airline’s reputation has been greatly damaged by reports of operations’ closure by Sept 15, the spokesperson said, adding that all payments were being cleared and salaries have been paid to the employees.

The flight operation was continuing according to the schedule and the airline was “standing on a strong foundation and has full capacity to cope with these situations”.

The airline has a strong network across the globe and its fleet operates worldwide, said Mr Khan, adding that there was an adequate number of aircraft for international and domestic flights.

PCAA starts pre-bidding

Separately, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) has initiated the pre-bidding process to outsource the operations of Islamabad International Airport under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

An invitation notice has been issued to the interested parties to attend the pre-bid conference in Dubai on Sept 26.

According to the PCAA, the interested parties must confirm their attendance through email by Sept 19.

The venue and time will be communicated by the PCAA three days prior to the pre-bid meeting to those persons who have confirmed their attendance, the PCAA notice said.

Any change in the date of the meeting shall be communicated on the PCAA website.

The process to outsource operations of the Islamabad International Airport was initiated during the tenure of the previous PDM government. In July, former aviation minister Khawaja Saad Rafique announced in the National Assembly that the operations would be outsourced for 15 years.

However, navigational services and runway operations will not be outsourced. The CAA will continue to carry out these operations,“ he had said on the floor of the house. “The rest will be outsourced.”

Mr Rafique had said 12-13 companies were interested in running the airport and that there would be a competitive bidding to award the contract.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mayday
Updated 16 Sep, 2023

Mayday

PIA's expeditious privatisation is the only way to reduce the burden on taxpayers and the govt budget.
Cricket trouble
16 Sep, 2023

Cricket trouble

IN the big games, Pakistan fell short. Well short against India, by a whisker against Sri Lanka, and quite short of...
Stray bullets
16 Sep, 2023

Stray bullets

ONCE again, Karachi is mourning. A tale not unfamiliar, but heart-wrenching and unacceptable all the same. A young...
Monetary policy
Updated 15 Sep, 2023

Monetary policy

Monetary policy as an instrument to check price hike has lost its effectiveness in current economic structure and existing political uncertainty.
Endgame?
15 Sep, 2023

Endgame?

LIKE the hapless king on a chessboard, our president flees from square to square, only to find himself being checked...
Countering intolerance
15 Sep, 2023

Countering intolerance

IN order to take a firm stand against intolerance, it is imperative that the state, civil society and progressive...