DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 16, 2023

Islamabad court grants Punjab ACE 1-day transit remand of Elahi to take him to Lahore

Umer Burney Published September 16, 2023 Updated September 16, 2023 04:41pm
Elahi’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq speaks to media in Islamabad on Sept 16. — Screengrab from video provided by author
Elahi’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq speaks to media in Islamabad on Sept 16. — Screengrab from video provided by author

An Islamabad court on Saturday granted the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) one-day transit remand of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a graft case, marking his “12th arrest” since June 1 following May 9 protests, his lawyer said.

Elahi is among several PTI leaders and workers who have been arrested amid the state’s crackdown on the PTI leadership following the violent riots in the country after Imran’s first arrest on May 9.

His fresh detention comes a day after an Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted the former Punjab chief minister bail in a case pertaining to riots outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) in March.

According to Elahi’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq, the surety bonds for yesterday’s bail were not submitted yet, hence his client had not been released from the Adiala jail and subsequently taken into custody by the ACE.

Speaking to the media, Razzaq said the Punjab ACE asked for Elahi’s five-day remand, but the court granted it one-day transit remand. The PTI leader would now be taken to Lahore and presented before the relevant anti-corruption court tomorrow, he said.

When a reporter asked him about reports of Elahi being asked to hold a “[press] conference”, he said Elahi was “very determined” on his political stance and was “not ready to hold any sort of press conference”.

Asked about the former Punjab chief minister’s physical health, the lawyer acknowledged that he was an “elderly person and a heart patient” but was in “high spirits and has a high morale”.

The FIR

The printed first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, has details of the time of reporting and sections invoked filled in with pen.

The FIR was registered on July 19 at the Lahore ACE police station on the complaint of Lahore ACE officer Tariq Mehmood.

It invokes sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as section 5 (criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947.

According to the FIR, in March 2021, then-CM Elahi misused his authority and colluded with Lahore Development Authority Director Amir Ahmed Khan to illegally alter the draft of the Lahore Master Plan 2050 and include Kotli Rai Abu Bakar — an area in Kasur district — in it.

As a result, the value of the land owned by Elahi’s sons, Moonis Elahi and Rasikh Elahi, in Kotli Rai Abu Bakar increased manifold, the FIR said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mayday
Updated 16 Sep, 2023

Mayday

PIA's expeditious privatisation is the only way to reduce the burden on taxpayers and the govt budget.
Cricket trouble
16 Sep, 2023

Cricket trouble

IN the big games, Pakistan fell short. Well short against India, by a whisker against Sri Lanka, and quite short of...
Stray bullets
16 Sep, 2023

Stray bullets

ONCE again, Karachi is mourning. A tale not unfamiliar, but heart-wrenching and unacceptable all the same. A young...
Monetary policy
Updated 15 Sep, 2023

Monetary policy

Monetary policy as an instrument to check price hike has lost its effectiveness in current economic structure and existing political uncertainty.
Endgame?
15 Sep, 2023

Endgame?

LIKE the hapless king on a chessboard, our president flees from square to square, only to find himself being checked...
Countering intolerance
15 Sep, 2023

Countering intolerance

IN order to take a firm stand against intolerance, it is imperative that the state, civil society and progressive...