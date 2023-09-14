Sindh CM orders suspension of internet services in riverine areas to tackle bandits

Caretaker Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar on Thursday ordered authorities to suspend internet services in katcha (riverine) areas of the province as part of law enforcement agencies intensify operations against bandits holding people hostage in such areas.

The directives from the provincial chief executive came a day after Sindh’s caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights, Muhammed Umar Soomro, issued a stern warning that any feudal lord or politician found to be associated with dacoits would be subject to legal proceedings.

During today’s Sindh cabinet briefing, it was informed that a total of 218 individuals had been abducted in the riverine areas of the province in 2023 so far. Among them, 207 have been successfully rescued, the provincial police chief informed the meeting.

He further disclosed that out of the 11 individuals currently held captive, seven were from Larkana, three from Shaheed Benazirabad, and one from Sukkur.

The IG mentioned that the initial count of abductees was 57 when he assumed his position, but this number had now reduced to 11.

Responding to this, the chief minister instructed authorities to take immediate measures to secure the release of the remaining abductees.

The CM was informed that the riverine areas had a total population of 0.4 million, comprising 238 villages, eight police stations, and 20 checkposts.

CM Baqar emphasised the deployment of reputable police officers to all these stations and sought the immediate replacement of underperforming cops. He stressed the need for regular reporting on abducted individuals by the authorities.

The chief minister also called for the swift reopening of the Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge, highlighting its potential to enhance the law and order situation.

The meeting also reached a decision to take decisive action against the drug mafia in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force.

Expressing concern over street crimes in parts of the province, the chief minister remarked that individuals should not fear carrying a mobile phone in hand while moving freely, saying “such a situation is unacceptable”.

He instructed the provincial police chief to initiate a “comprehensive operation” against street crimes.

The meeting reached a consensus on deploying Rangers in Karachi for a period of six months.

“Rangers will maintain their presence in the metropolis from September 14, 2023, until February 2024,” the meeting decided.