Putin sees ‘possibilities’ for military co-operation with North Korea

Reuters Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 08:27am
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (centre left) and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome, ahead of planned talks.—AFP
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (centre left) and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome, ahead of planned talks.—AFP

MOSCOW: Russian Presi­dent Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said there were “possibilities” for military co-operation with North Korea despite international sanctions, speaking in an interview with state television.

“There are certain limitations.... Within the framework of existing rules, there are possibilities that we take note of and we are discussing them,” he said in an interview broadcast after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a rare summit on Wednesday at which they discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and possible Russian help for a satellite programme.

Putin showed Kim around Russia’s most advanced space rocket launch site in Russia’s Far East Vostochny Cosmo­drome after Kim arrived by train from North Korea.

Talks focus on military issues, Ukraine war and possible Russian help for satellite programme

After the tour, Putin and Kim held talks for two hours with their ministers and then one-on-one, followed by an opulent lunch of Russian “pelmeni” dumplings made with Kamchatka crab and then sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes.

Kim raised a toast with a glass of Russian wine to Putin’s health, to the victory of “great Russia” and to Korean-Russian friendship, predicting victory for Russia in its “sacred fight” with the West in the Ukraine war.

“I firmly believe that the heroic Russian army and people will brilliantly inherit their victories and traditions and vigorously demonstrate their noble dignity and honour on the two fronts of military operations and building a powerful nation,” Kim told Putin.

“The Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle for the punishment of a great evil that claims hegemony and feeds an expansionist illusion,” Kim added, raising his glass.

US and South Korean officials have expressed concern that Kim would provide weapons and ammunition to Russia, which has expended vast stocks in more than 18 months of war in Ukraine. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied such intentions.

Putin gave numerous hints that military cooperation was discussed but disclosed few details. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attended the talks and the Kremlin said neighbours discuss sensitive issues which are not for discussing in public.

When asked if Russia would help Kim build satellites, Putin said: “That’s why we came here.”

For Russia, the summit was an opportunity to needle the United States, the big power supporter of Ukraine, though it was unclear just how far Putin was prepared to go in fulfilling any North Korean wish lists of technology.

Putin said Kim now planned to visit military and civilian aviation factories in the Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur and inspect the Russia’s Pacific fleet in Vladivostok.

‘Comrades’

Putin and Kim called each other “comrades” at lunch and Putin repeatedly reminded Kim it was the Soviet Union that backed North Korea — and was first to recognise it just over 75 years to the day since it was established.

The make-up of Kim’s delegation to Russia, with the notable presence of Munitions Industry Dep­artment Director Jo Chun Ryong, suggested an agenda heavy on defence industry cooperation, analysts said.

“In Korea, there is a proverb: good clothes are those that are new, but old friends are best friends. And our people say: an old friend is better than two new ones,” Putin told Kim.

“This folk wisdom is fully applicable to modern relations between our countries.”

Asked about military cooperation, Putin said Russia complied with international rules but that there were opportunities to explore.

After showing Kim around a building where the Angara, Russia’s new 42.7-metre space launch rocket, is assembled, Putin said Kim had shown a “great interest in rocket engineering” during the visit.

Ahead of his meeting with Putin, Kim signed the visitor book in Korean: “The glory to Russia, which gave birth to the first space conquerors, will be immortal.”

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2023

