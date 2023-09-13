DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 13, 2023

Taliban say Chinese envoy appointed to Kabul in first ambassadorial appointment since takeover

Reuters Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 06:55pm

A new Chinese ambassador presented his credentials to the Taliban’s prime minister in Kabul on Wednesday, Afghan officials said, adding it was the first appointment of a foreign envoy at the ambassadorial level since the Taliban took power in 2021.

The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any foreign government. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s appointment signalled any steps by Beijing towards formal recognition of the Taliban.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, accepted the credentials of Mr Zhao Xing, the new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, during a ceremony,” said the Taliban administration’s deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, in a statement.

A Taliban administration foreign ministry spokesman confirmed he was the first ambassador appointed since August 2021 when the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew.

China’s previous ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, took up the role in 2019 and finished his tenure last month.

Other nations and international delegations, such as Pakistan and the European Union, have sent senior diplomats to lead diplomatic missions in Kabul but they have taken on a ‘chargee d’affaires’ title, usually meaning they are responsible for ambassadorial duties but do not formally hold the role of ambassador.

Some ambassadors appointed during the previous foreign-backed Afghan government have also stayed in Kabul with the same title.

The Taliban entered the capital on Aug 15, 2021, as the Afghan security forces, set up with years of Western support, disintegrated and US-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CJP’s legacy
Updated 13 Sep, 2023

CJP’s legacy

As Justice Bandial prepares to hang off his robes, the SC can hardly be described as having "sat back".
Torkham closure
13 Sep, 2023

Torkham closure

THE weeklong closure of the Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has had a detrimental effect on...
Mosquito mayhem
13 Sep, 2023

Mosquito mayhem

ANOTHER year, another monsoon and the menace of vector-borne diseases has many parts of the country in its grip....
G20 summit
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

G20 summit

If we want to be part of these global trade networks, we need to first address our internal inadequacies.
Status unclear
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

Status unclear

EVER since the president made it known that recent amendments to the Army Act and Official Secrets Act were enacted...
Duty on imports
12 Sep, 2023

Duty on imports

PAKISTAN’S interim government is reportedly contemplating the imposition of ‘prohibitive’ regulatory duties on...