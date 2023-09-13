DAWN.COM Logo

Zaman Khan part of Pakistan squad as Naseem Shah ruled out of Asia Cup

Imran Siddique Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 06:28pm
A combination photo of fast bowlers Zaman Khan and Naseem Shah. — PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan replaced Naseem Shah for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023 for medical reasons.

A PCB press release issued today said Shah had injured his right shoulder in this week’s match against India and continued to be monitored by the Pakistan team’s medical panel that was taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the upcoming one-day international World Cup.

It added that Khan joined the team earlier today and would train with the squad in the evening at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Providing an update on Haris Rauf who did not bowl on the reserve day of the match against India as a precautionary measure, the PCB said he “continues to recover well” after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the match’s first day.

“These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup,” the press release quoted the team’s doctor Sohail Saleem as saying.

Khan was called up alongside Shahnawaz Dahani by the PCB a day ago after Shah and Rauf had picked up their niggles.

The PCB had said it was “only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month”.

