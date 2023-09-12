DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 12, 2023

Pakistan call up Dahani, Zaman in Asia Cup after Haris, Naseem suffer ‘niggles’

Imran Siddique | AFP Published September 12, 2023 Updated September 12, 2023 02:48pm
A photo of fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani bowling a delivery. — PCB/File
A photo of fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani bowling a delivery. — PCB/File

Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan were called in by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Asia Cup after pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up “niggles” in the match against India, the board said on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit unbeaten centuries to lead India’s 228-run thrashing of Pakistan in a rain-hit Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Monday’s reserve day.

Kohli (122) and Rahul (111) put together 233 runs as India reached 356-2, a total defended after they bowled out Pakistan for 128 in the 50-over contest in Colombo.

Pakistan ended on 128-8 in 32 overs with injured bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah not turning out to bat. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 5-25.

Coach Bradburn, while speaking to the media after the game, stated that the humbling was a “timely reminder” for the team to get their act together before next month’s World Cup.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Dahani and Zaman have been called up after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah “picked up niggles” in the match against India.

Rauf suffered a strain on Sunday and did not take field when play resumed on day two. Later in the match, fellow quick Naseem walked off with some discomfort to his hand.

The PCB said it was “only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month”.

“Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel,” the press release said.

The cricket board stated that replacements from the ACC technical committee will only be requested if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

G20 summit
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

G20 summit

If we want to be part of these global trade networks, we need to first address our internal inadequacies.
Status unclear
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

Status unclear

EVER since the president made it known that recent amendments to the Army Act and Official Secrets Act were enacted...
Duty on imports
12 Sep, 2023

Duty on imports

PAKISTAN’S interim government is reportedly contemplating the imposition of ‘prohibitive’ regulatory duties on...
Vulnerable Chitral
Updated 11 Sep, 2023

Vulnerable Chitral

The state needs to beef up security in Chitral as the banned TTP and sectarian militants thrive on targeting minority communities.
High gas rates
11 Sep, 2023

High gas rates

GAS prices are set to rise again, and consumers should brace themselves for bloated bills in the winter months. The...
Abaya ban
11 Sep, 2023

Abaya ban

THE recent announcement by the French government to ban the abaya in state schools has sparked a contentious debate...