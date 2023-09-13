DAWN.COM Logo

In a first, Christian woman posted as additional SHO in KP’s merged districts

Javid Hussain Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 03:34pm
Samreen Amir has been posted as the additional station house officer at the women police reporting centre in Parachinar. — Photo provided by author
Samreen Amir has been appointed as the first woman additional station house officer (SHO) in merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Kurram District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Imran, who said this was also the first instance of a Christian woman’s posting as the SHO in the province.

Amir, 35, took charge of the women police reporting centre in the Parachinar city of Kurram on Wednesday.

Following her posting, Amir said: “I thank God. I am very happy and so is our Christian community.”

Speaking to Dawn.com, she expressed the resolve to dedicate “all my energy towards solving problems faced by women”.

Meanwhile, DPO Imran stressed the need for women empowerment in erstwhile tribal districts and said, “We will encourage and empower women who have been recruited [in police] to play their role in this regard.”

