Nawaz to return to Pakistan on Oct 21: Shehbaz

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to end his four-year exile in the UK and will return to Pakistan on Oct 21, his brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement attributed to the former premier, It was said that the party founder would be given a grand welcome upon return.

The elder Sharif left the country in November 2019 on medical grounds following his conviction in a corruption case but never returned.

In Feb 2020, the then government had declared him an absconder, and later in the same year, an accountability court had declared him a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicles reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that in June 2023, in what was seen as a move to pave the way for Nawaz’s return, the National Assem­bly and Senate approved the Elections (Amendment) Act 2023 in June, which empowered the Election Commi­ssion of Pakistan to unilaterally fix the date for elections and also limits the lawmakers’ disqualification period to five years with retrospective effect.

The bill, dubbed as “person-specific legislation” by the opposition, was expected to benefit Nawaz and newly-for­med Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron Jahangir Khan Tareen. The two were disqualified for life more than five years ago after a Supreme Court judgement ruled that the disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution was for life.

In June, an accountability court also acquitted Nawaz in a reference pertaining to the alleged illegal allotment of plots in 1986 to the owner of a media house.

The case was among several others in which members of the Sharif family were cleared after a ruling coalition led by the PML-N came to power in April last year following the ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan as the prime minister through a no-confidence vote.

