Today's Paper | September 05, 2023

Rs4.4bn annual power allowance for Punjab judges, govt officials

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 5, 2023 11:03am
Traders set electricity bills on fire during a protest against the surge in electricity prices along a street in Karachi on August 30. — AFP
LAHORE: The Punjab government is paying a whopping Rs4.4 billion per annum under the head of electricity utility allowance to the higher and subordinate judiciary as well as the chief minister’s office, Governor House and civil secretariat employees.

Sources in the Punjab government told Dawn that the higher and subordinate judiciary alone are causing a burden of Rs3.1 billion to the Punjab government’s kitty.

Explaining the electricity utility allowance formula for a judge, sources say if a judge gets Rs100,000 power bill, he will pay half the bill and the remaining amount will be adjusted under the electricity utility allowance.

The Punjab chief minister’s house/office as well as the Governor House are getting electricity utility allowance to the tune of Rs80 million and Rs33.3m, respectively.

The remaining Rs1.1bn allowance is being utilised by the Punjab civil secretariat employees.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has demanded a supplementary grant of Rs3.3bn for the procurement of new vehicles for the judges. The Punjab government has yet not taken any decision on the supplementary grant request so far.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2023

