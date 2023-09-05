Priest injured in Faisalabad shooting

TOBA TEK SINGH: A Christian priest was shot at and injured by an unidentified suspect in Fai­sal­abad on Sunday night.

Sources said Reverend Father Eleazar Sidhu, who serves at Myong-Sang Naserth church in Jaranwala tehsil, was discharged from hospital on Monday afternoon with a dressing on his hand.

In an FIR lodged under Sections 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, Father Sidhu stated he was leading prayers in the church on Aug 28 when someone wrote objectionable religious slogans against him on the outer wall of the church, which were whitewashed by police on his complaint.

A few days ago, when he went to drop his son off at school, a few bearded people threatened him, saying, “As our written slogans have been deleted from the wall of the church, soon you will also be deleted”.

Father Sidhu said he was returning home from the church on Sunday evening when an unidentified bearded man shot and injured him. He was later admitted to the Faisalabad DHQ Hospital from where he was discharged next day.

A spokesperson for Faisalabad police said that an investigation was under way.

Myong-Sang Naserth church is located in Reh­mat Town in Jaranwala tehsil while the attack took place near Sem Nullah at Adda Khanoana, in Faisalabad tehsil.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2023