Jaranwala riots: 115 accused sent on physical remand in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: A Faisalabad duty magistrate granted physical remand on Wednesday until Sept 9 for 115 people arrested in the Jaranwala riots that occurred on Aug 16.

The police said the accused were arrested by the Jaranwala City police under four FIR numbers: 1260, 1261, 1262, and 1263, as well as FIR number 467 from Lundianwala police.

A spokesperson for the police said that the desecrated Quran was recovered from the possession of the accused people. Another copy Quran had been bought from the same shop where the accused people had made their purchase. Both copies have been sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory for matching.

TORTURED: The driver of former PTI MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich was beaten by seven people.

According to the Gojra City police, Shaukat Hayat was en route to his home in Chak 363-JB from Gojra on a motorcycle when Muhammad Shafiq and his six accomplices, traveling in a car and on a bike, subjected him to torture.

He was admitted to the Gojra THQ hospital. The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

SEMINAR: A seminar took place at the municipal hall in Kamalia, organised by the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) to enhance the skills of khaddar artisans.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Naeem and businessmen associated with the Kamalia khaddar industry participated in the seminar.

PSIC Punjab Managing Director Asim Javed said that Kamalia khaddar holds special recognition worldwide. He added that the session was arranged to facilitate the development and promotion of khaddar at an official level. The registration process for skilled khaddar workers in Kamalia has been initiated to support the industry.

DC Naeem said the district administration is actively working to provide facilities to the business community and to promote khaddar internationally, with PSIC’s backing for those involved in the khaddar trade.

MURDER: Three proclaimed offender brothers, their father, and one accomplice allegedly murdered their rival in an attack in Gojra Tehsil Chak 347 JB.

According to the Nawan Lahore police, deceased, Muhammad Asghar Chatha was asleep when brothers Abbas Hussain Cheema, Waseem Hussain Cheema, and Naeem Hussain Cheema, along with their father Mureed Hussain Cheema and their accomplice Muhammad Yasir Chatha, arrived and opened fire on him with Kalashnikovs. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was injured. He succumbed while being transported to a local rural health center.

Furthermore, three members of a family were injured when their rivals opened fire on them in Chak 391 JB. According to the Toba Tek Singh Sadar police, brothers Adnan Khan and Ajmal Khan, along with their accomplice Shah Muhammad, shot and injured Zaid Haroon as he stood outside his house.

When his father Sajid Ali and cousin Noman Ramzan emerged from their home upon hearing the gunshots, the suspects also fired at them, resulting in their injuries. They were admitted to the DHQ hospital.

FATALITY: A rickshaw driver died after a car collided with his three-wheeler at Bahoo Chowk on Sargodha Road in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said that the driver succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the Allied Hospital. The unidentified car driver fled the scene after the accident.

Also, in Jaranwala near Bootay Di Jhaal on Satiana Road, a truck ran over Tanweer Hussain of Chak 39 GB, who was riding a motorcycle.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2023