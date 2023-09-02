GB govt decides to call in army to ensure peace, maintain law and order

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to call in the army to ensure peace in the region and maintain the law and order situation, it emerged on Saturday.

The decision was arrived at during a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee — the apex body headed by the chief minister that decides on matters related to law and order — held yesterday.

The authorities also decided to deploy personnel of Rangers, GB scouts and Frontier Corps in big cities across the region.

The developments come after panic and unrest spread in the region following protests in Diamer’s Chilas.

The protesters blocked the Karakoram Highway and the Babusar Pass road for three days demanding the arrest of a religious leader from Skardu for allegedly passing controversial remarks.

Protest demonstrations were also held in Astore, Gilgit, however, they were called off after the registration of a first information report against religious leader Agha Baqir Al-Hussaini.

In reaction to it, a markets and transport strike was observed in Skardu with protesters also blocking main roads, including the Juglot-Skardu road.

Subsequently, the GB government had decided to deploy the Karakoram Task Force and police personnel on the KKH, Juglot-Skardu Road and Babusar Top to ensure the safety of passengers and the movement of vehicles.

Yesterday, a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee was held in Gilgit to discuss the law and order situation in the region. It was presided over by GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan and attended by a number of ministers, the GB chief secretary, the home secretary, the police chief and members of intelligence agencies.

Checkposts established in various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday. — Photo by author

According to a handout issued by the GB Information Department, it was decided in the meeting that legal action would be taken against those who insult the beliefs and holy personalities of any religion in public meetings.

“It was decided in the meeting that the army will be called in in light of the overall situation of the region and for maintaining peace. Besides this, Rangers, GB Scouts and FC personnel will be posted in the big cities.

“The government will take all measures to maintain law and order and continue tourism activities in any situation. In this regard, the Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department has immediately imposed Section 144 on illegal gatherings and blocking roads,” it stated, adding that strict action would be taken against violators.

The government has also urged the citizens to cooperate with the administration by displaying “unity and harmony”.

“We believe that people will reject miscreants who are trying to create an atmosphere against brotherhood and peace in the region,” the press release said, adding that law enforcement agencies were determined to give a “befitting response” to such elements.

It added that the GB government was keeping a close watch on “those who propagate hatred through social media and other means”.

Meanwhile, the Special Communications Organisation (SCOM) — a public-sector organisation working under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to develop, operate and maintain telecom services in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan — said mobile internet services in GB have been stopped and downgraded to 2G.

It said that decision was taken on orders of the government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. Dawn.com has reached out to PTA for comment.