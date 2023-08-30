Sutlej flood recedes as water moves downstream

LAHORE: The flood level in Sutlej river has started to recede as it moved downstream from Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

The decline in water flow has been recorded after the river remained in a high-flood state for the past many weeks as India released water following heavy rains in its northern states.

On Tuesday, the water entered the settlements of Weaslan, Sahlan, Lal De Goth, Hasilpur and Khairpur Tamewali in Bahawalpur district and caused widespread destruction.

The moderate-level flood is now heading towards tehsil Ahmedpur East, south of Bahawalpur, Dawn has learnt.

Regarding the threat to at least seven villages in Ahmedpur East, Bahawal­pur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said the embankments and dykes in the area were intact.

He warned if the water level increased, it may damage some of the zamindara (private) dykes.

The Ahmedpur East assistant commissioner was looking after relief and rescue efforts, Mr Jappa said, adding camps have been set up in the area to house affected people and cattle.

DC Jappa has also refuted reports that water flow in the river posed any danger to the Jhangra East highway bridge on the Sukkur-Multan Motorway, around 50km West of Bahawalpur.

Even in case of high flood in the river, the bridge near Jalalpur Peerwala will be under no threat as it has a side passage and a wider water course for the diversion of the extra flood water, the DC told Dawn.

However, he expressed hope that such a situation would not arise as currently, the river flow was normal and the condition will further improve in the coming days.

On Monday, some news channels claimed the bridge would be in danger in case the flood situation worsened in the area.

Receding water level

The water level in areas upstream of Bahawalpur has receded from a high- to medium-flood state, according to the Provincial Disaster Manage-ment Authority (PDMA) spokesperson.

Eyewitness accounts have also confirmed that the water level has started subsiding in some areas including Lal Sohanra and Khairpur Tamewali tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

The water level has receded by about three to four inches, some locals told Dawn, adding that this has provided a sigh of relief to the affected population who were eager to return to their homes.

Even though the situation has improved in some areas, many villages in Lodhran district were still facing water logging as flood water was yet to recede in human settlements and agricultural lands.

The situation was normal at headworks with the maximum recorded flow of 108,049 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala near Kasur. At Head Sulemanki near Okara, the flow was 84,014 cusecs and 81,366 cusecs at Head Islam near Vehari.

Head Syphon near Mailsi was also in a medium-level flood. All other rivers were flowing normally, according to PDMA data.

Some government officials have told Dawn that if no new deluge is released by India in the river, the situation may further improve within the next few days.

Rescue 1122 said it has undertaken a “massive operation” to relocate villagers away from the flood-hit areas across Punjab in the past 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Farooq Ahmed, around 4,900 people were successfully evacuated, with 631 people and 252 animals transported to safer areas.

Rescue 1122 has deployed 422 boats and 1,650 rescuers in flood-affected regions throughout Punjab, the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2023