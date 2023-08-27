Evacuations on as Sutlej turns fierce

Two women are seen outside a tent in a camp set up by local authorities near Pakpattan for flood survivors on Saturday. A total of 175 relief camps have been established in the seven flood-affected districts of Punjab.—AFP

• Punjab areas under threat after Indian dams on Sutlej near their maximum capacity

• Camps set up in Bahawalnagar, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran and Bahawalpur

• Scattered thunderstorms, rain expected over next 24 hours

LAHORE: With Indian dams on Sutlej River nearing their maximum capacity, several district administrations of the Punjab have been dire­c­ted to take prompt measures to ens­ure complete evacuation from all villages and settlements along the river.

A Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab, spokesperson said that Indian dams Pong and Bhakra, constructed on the Sutlej River, were nearing their maximum capacity again and further rains could lead to the release of water from these reservoirs. He said the release of water from Indian dams could have a severe impact on Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Multan, and Bahawalpur districts.

The urgent evacuation of residents from seven affected districts continued as the Sutlej River surged to high flood levels at Ganda Singh Wala and Head Islam.

A high-level flood, with a water flow of 147,230 cusecs, was reported at Head Islam, and a water flow of 122,326 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala, while a medium-level flood, with a water flow of 96,638 cusecs, was reported at Head Sulemanki.

He said the PDMA had directed the district administrations to evacuate all settlements and villages along the Sutlej River.

Scattered wind, thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls has been forecast over the upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours. According to the latest river situation, the Indus River was at a “low” flood level at Kalabagh, Chashma, and Guddu headworks whereas Tarbela Dam on the Indus River and Mangla Dam on Jhelum had already reached their maximum capacity levels.

Over 800,000 rescued

While sharing details of the ongoing rescue and relief operations, he said the authority had set up relief camps in the seven flood-affected districts, namely Bahawalnagar, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran, and Bahawalpur. Around 480 Mouzas across these seven districts were affected, leading to the establishment of 175 relief camps in respective areas.

The authority arranged transportation of 209,945 people and rescued 822,256 individuals. Additionally, 21,562 cattle heads were transported between Aug17 and 26. Cooked food was provided to 62,262 people.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi said the authority had provided details regarding the affected areas, villages, and societies to the relevant authorities.

MULTAN: Rescue personnel evacuate a family living along the riverbank as water from the Sutlej continues to inundate villages located along the waterway, on Saturday.—PPI

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed directed all administrations to remain on high alert, as the rise of water level in Indian dams was a matter of concern. He said the district administration of the respective areas should clear all types of encroachments from canals.

The administration should also share flood details with local communities and the public, he said, adding organisations should collaborate to mitigate the impact of the floods.

Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Murad visited the flood-hit areas of Vehari and asked the administration to use all resources for rescue and relief operations.

He said 700,000-cusec water could pass through the flood spillways of Head Islam and Saifan in Mailsi. He said the flooding at Head Islam had reached a higher level, while Headworks Saifan was experiencing a moderate level of flooding.

He said 77 villages in Vehari were submerged under floodwater, and more than 99 per cent of the population was safely relocated to secure areas. He said 29,680 people were rescued and moved to safe locations within the district and 20 relief camps were set up in Vehari.

District-wise details

A spokesperson for Rescue Punjab said 425 rescue boats were deployed in flood-affected areas, and a team of 1,660 rescuers were providing emergency services.

Over the past 24 hours, 7,168 people were evacuated, 745 were transported, and 732 cattle heads were relocated to safe areas, he said.

In Kasur, 1,901 people were evacuated, 336 received transportation services, and 427 cattle heads were shif­ted. In Okara, 311 people were eva­c­ua­t­­ed, 167 were shifted, and 88 cattle heads were moved to safe areas. In Pak­pattan, 1,887 people were safely evacuated, and 47 cattle heads were reloca­ted to secure places. In Bahawal­nagar, 715 were evacuated, 157 were shifted, and 77 cattle heads were moved to safe locations. In Veha­­ri, 1,782 were evacuated, and 91 cattle heads were shifted to safe areas.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2023