Panic in Bahawalpur as Sutlej breaches dykes

• Standing crops submerged

• 175 relief camps set up

• 480 villages affected so far

BAHAWALPUR/LAHORE: Panic gripped Bahawalpur and adjacent areas as a number of zamindara (private) protective dykes could not withstand the strong Sutlej water currents that inundated three main villages on the outskirts of town.

Sunday’s peak discharge in Sutlej at Empress bridge was 130,000 cusecs which flooded settlements of Weaslan, Sahlan and Lal De Goth. Their residents had been evacuated along with their livestock well before the breaches occurred. But their standing crops have been submerged over a vast area.

Since these villages are close to the city, there is concern among the general public about the possible flooding but officials said the situation was under control.

After learning about breaches in the morning, Deputy Commissioner Zaher Anwar Jappa visited the affected areas and supervised the strengthening of dykes being done through heavy machinery. He said efforts were on to protect other rural and urban areas along the swollen river.

He added that the evacuated people were being looked after at relief and medical camps.

Flood has also affected Lodhran district’s Kahror Pucca tehsil situated along the other side of the river.

Meanwhile, flood level at Islam Headworks and Ganda Singh Wala in Sutlej River reduced to medium on Sunday while evacuations continued in vulnerable areas of Punjab.

A day ago, Sutlej flew in high flood at two points as dams built on the river on the Indian side neared their maximum capacity. Given the situation, several district administrations of the Punjab were directed to take prompt measures to ensure complete evacuation from all villages and settlements along the river. But as of 2pm (on Sunday), the Flood Forecasting Division said the flood level had fallen to medium at the two spots following a decrease in the flow of water. It had previously forecast sustained high flood levels at the two points for the next 24 hours.

The FFD also reported that the Indus River was in low flood at Taunsa, Chashma and Guddu headworks at 12pm.

A statement issued by the PDMA spokesperson said the authority was closely monitoring the situation and relief measures were under way in the affected districts.

The spokesperson said 970 people were rescued in Bahawalnagar, Kasur, Oka­ra, Pakpattan, Lodhran, Vehari and Bahawalpur from August 23 to 26; 32,000 people benefited from medical camps established in the above-mentioned districts; 175 relief camps were set up in the affected areas; and rations were distributed among 300 flood-affected families.

The spokesperson added that 21,000 heads of cattle were moved to safe places from affected areas. As of today, 480 villages remain affected by the flood situation in Punjab, he added.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed said life was returning to normal and the displaced people would return to their homes soon too.

Farooq Ahmad, Rescue 1122’s spokesperson in Punjab, also provided updates on the emergency service’s rescue and evacuation operations.

In a statement, Mr Ahmad said 425 boats and 1,660 personnel were part of rescue efforts. He added that in the last 24 hours, 6,725 people were evacuated, 937 people were transported and 1,021 animals were moved to safe places in the districts of Okara, Vehari, Kasur, Pakp­attan and Bahawa­lnagar.

Relief efforts

Meanwhile, Radio Pakistan reported that the Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts were continuing in low-lying areas inundated by floodwaters.

The report said army troops were engaged in distributing free rations, carrying out rescue operations and running free medical camps for flood-affected people in Khairpur Tammay Wali, Hasilpur and Bahaw­alnagar.

It added that the army, with the help of the local administration, moved people to safer places from flood-hit areas of Mailsi, Chishtian, Minch­anabad, Vehari, Pakpattan, Hasi­lpur, Arifwala and Head Sulaimanki.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2023