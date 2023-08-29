Sutlej waters head downstream after flooding Bahawalpur

A woman sits with her belongings at a flooded village in Okara, on Monday. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, excess water in the Sutlej has caused widespread destruction in at least seven districts of Punjab—AFP

• Bahawalpur DC says 128,000 people evacuated • Locals lament ‘inadequate support’

• PMD forecasts more rain in catchment areas

LAHORE / BAHAWALPUR: The high water flow in Sutlej river moved downstream on Monday after causing widespread devastation in villages and riverine settlements around Bahawalpur city.

The river has been in a high-flood state for the past many weeks after India released water following heavy rains in its northern states.

The high water flow submerged Bahawalpur suburbs after several zamindara (private) protective dykes were breached.

The water entered the settlements of Weaslan, Sahlan, Lal De Goth, Hasilpur and Khairpur Tamewali.

According to Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the administration had moved over 128,000 people and over 50,000 livestock to safety before the water entered these areas.

On Monday, the district administration managed to protect the Raj-era’s Empress Bridge on the main Karachi-Lahore track and the Bahawalpur bridge over the National Highway N-5.

Videos on social media showed an “unusual diversion” in the flow of Sutlej river as it made its way under the bridge in Bahawalpur.

Reportedly, the water had passed through the channel after decades. Videos shared on X, previously Twitter, showed people gathering on the bridge to look at the gushing river.

After submerging Bahawalpur’s suburbs, the water is now headed towards Ahmedpur East tehsil and Punjnad headworks where the Sutlej river merges into Chenab river and the combined flow then falls into Indus river 30km downstream.

Deputy Commissioner Jappa told the media on Monday the Ahmedpur East administration and Rescue 1122 have already been alerted to take comprehensive relief measures to ensure the safety of people and their animals. He said several Ahmedpur East villages might be affected by the flood.

Giving details of the destruction in Bahawalpur, Mr Jappa said three mauzas were completely affected by flood while 55 were partially damaged and crops over 47,000 acres had so far been affected in the district.

Sohail Baloch, a farmer from Jalalpur Pirwala near Bahawalpur, said two bunds, Zamindara and Sarwani Shah, were breached, leading to flooding of several union councils.

He said cotton, corn and fodder, the main crops in the region, were at risk of being destroyed by the floods.

Shahid Iqbal, a former Union Council chairman from Bahawalpur, claimed many villages were submerged as dykes built by farmers failed to withstand water flow.

He criticised the lack of assistance from the government and lamented as residents of flooded villages were grappling with the calamity, people from Bahawalpur city were visiting the affected areas for picnics.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Flood Forecasting Division has issued a rainfall warning for next month.

According to the advisory on Monday, a “fresh wet spell of moderate intensity is likely to start over the upper catchments of all the major rivers from September 2”. PMD stated that forecasts won’t result in flood situations in major rivers. However, the flow of Sutlej river would remain subject to the amount of water released by India.

Damage assessment

According to data from Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the water level at headworks upstream of Bahawalpur continued to recede from high flood state to medium on Monday.

The maximum flow of 108,049 cusecs was recorded at Ganda Singh Wala Barrage near Kasur. At Head Sulemanki near Okara, the flow was 94,574 cusecs and 94,282 cusecs at Head Islam near Vehari. All other rivers were recorded to be in their normal water flow.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, human settlements and thousands of acres of crops have been destroyed in villages and riverine areas in seven districts along the Sutlej river.

Approximately 548 villages in Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Pakpattan, Lodhran, Vehari and Bahawalpur have been inundated, prompting the evacuation of 210,912 people, with another 89,211 individuals rescued between August 17 and 27. Over 100,000 acres of crops have also been inundated.

Rescue work

According to Rescue 1122, 254 boats with over 1,000 rescuers have been deployed in flooded areas.

Successful evacuations of humans and livestock have been carried out in Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, Kasur and Vehari districts while similar operations were ongoing in Multan, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Lodhran and Okara, according to the organisation.

Since July 9, 112,137 people have been evacuated from and moved to safer locations.

Meanwhile, 95 medical camps have also been set up in areas adjacent to Sutlej river across the province to provide healthcare facilities, according to the PDMA spokesperson.

He said more than 36,000 people had been provided medical treatment so far. “Apart from that, 178 relief camps are also functioning in the affected districts.”

Over 20 ambulances have also been stationed in the affected areas to deal with any emergency.

