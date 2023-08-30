Javelin star Arshad appeals for better training facilities

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem appealed for better sports training facilities in the country after arriving here on Monday night from Budapest, where he won silver medal at the World Athletics Championships.

The 26-year-old arrived to huge fanfare at the Allama Iqbal Airport, being showered with petals as he made his way out through the arrival gates.

“I’m really happy that I’ve made the nation proud,” Arshad, who threw the javelin 87.82 metres to claim second place — earning Pakistan’s first medal at track and field’s top event, told reporters.

Arshad missed out on gold by a mere 35 centimetres in Hungary and he said that the need of the hour was to build better training facilities un the country.

“There is not a single stadium for our training in Pakistan … We need better training facilities and patronage to earn success for Pakistan,” he said, adding he could win gold at next year’s Paris Olympics if he is provided the required facilities.

One of Arshad’s doctors told Dawn on the condition of anonymity that although the Pakistan Sports Board had set up a training camp for Arshad ahead of the world championships, the daily food allowance for him was only Rs850.

“How anyone can arrange better three times foods in such a meagre allowance?” he asked.

Arshad, however, has defied the odds and overcome adversity to star at the international stage. The World Champion­ships were his first international competition after a year during which he recuperated from an elbow surgery.

“I’m thankful to all the people of the country for encouraging me and praying for my success,” he said. “I would also like to thank the Athletics Federation of Pakistan and Pakistan Sports Board for their kind cooperation in preparing for the event.”

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2023