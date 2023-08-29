DAWN.COM Logo

Kishida slams China over stone-throwing at embassy, schools

AFP Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 10:41am
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo on August 28, 2023.— AFP
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo on August 28, 2023.— AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s prime minister hit out at Beijing on Monday over what he said were instances of stones being thrown at diplomatic missions and schools in China, following the release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Last week, China banned all seafood imports from its neighbour after Japan began releasing cooling water from the stricken Fukushima plant in an operation that Tokyo and the UN’s nuclear watchdog have said is safe.

Since then, Japanese businesses ranging from bakeries to aquariums have received reportedly thousands of sometimes abusive crank calls from Chinese numbers.

“There have been numerous harassment calls believed to originate from China and instances of stones being thrown into the Japanese embassy and Japanese schools. It must be said these are regrettable,” Fumio Kishida told reporters.

“We summoned the Chinese ambassador to Japan today and strongly urged him to call on Chinese people to act in a calm and responsible manner,” Kishida added.

The comments came after Japan said it was heightening security at its diplomatic missions and schools in China.

Tokyo over the weekend told its tens of thousands of nationals living in China to keep a low profile and not to speak Japanese loudly in public.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2023

