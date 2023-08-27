DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2023

Flood level falls to medium at Islam Headworks, Ganda Singh Wala in Sutlej

Imran Gabol Published August 27, 2023 Updated August 27, 2023 06:22pm
A view of the flooding in Kasur on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the flooding in Kasur on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

The flood level at Islam Headworks and Ganda Singh Wala in Sutlej River reduced to medium on Sunday while evacuations continued in vulnerable areas of Punjab.

A day ago, Sutlej was in high flood at the two points as dams built on the river on the Indian side neared their maximum capacity. Given the situation, several district administrations of the Punjab were dire­c­ted to take prompt measures to ensure complete evacuation from all villages and settlements along the river.

But as of 2pm today, the Flood Forecasting Division said, the flood level fell to medium at the two spots following a decrease in the flow of water.

It had previously forecast sustained high flood levels at the two points for the next 24 hours.

The FFD also reported that the Indus River was in low flood levels at Taunsa, Chashma and Guddu headworks at12pm.

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) concurred with the falling flood levels in the Sutlej River, saying: “The inundation scenario along the Sutlej River is exhibiting signs of amelioration, with over a hundred villages having been reinstated to their usual state within the past three days.”

Separately, a statement issued by the PDMA spokesperson said the authority was closely monitoring the situation and relief measures were under way in the affected districts.

The spokesperson said 970 people were rescued in Bahawalnagar, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Lodhran, Vihari and Bahawalpur from August 23 to 26; 32,000 people benefited from medical camps established in the above-mentioned districts; 175 relief camps were set up in the affected areas; and rations were distributed among 300 flood-affected families.

The spokesperson added that 21,000 cattle were moved to safe places from affected areas.

As of today, 480 villages remain affected by the flood situation in Punjab, he added.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed said life was returning to normal and the displaced people would return to their homes soon too.

“All possible steps are being taken to restore the flood-affected areas. According to the instructions of the caretaker chief minister, the restoration of the flood-affected areas is the first priority,” he was quoted as saying in the PDMA statement.

The statement said he directed administrative officers to remain present in the field at all times, adding that negligence towards their duty or lack of responsibility would not be tolerated.

Farooq Ahmad, Rescue 1122’s spokesperson in Punjab, also provided updates on the emergency service’s rescue and evacuation operations. In a statement, Ahmad said 425 boats and 1,660 personnel were being used for these efforts.

He added that in the last 24 hours, 6,725 people were evacuated, 937 people were transported and 1,021 animals were moved to a safe place in the districts of Okara, Vehari, Kasur, Pakpatta and Bahawalnagar.

Army engaged in relief, rescue efforts

Meanwhile, Radio Pakistan reported that the Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts were continuing in low-lying areas inundated by flood water.

The report said army troops were engaged in distributing free rations, carrying out rescue operations and running free medical camps for flood affectees in Khairpur Tammay Wali, Hasilpur and Bahawalnagar.

It added that the army, with the help of the local administration, moved people to safer places from flood-hit areas of Mailsi, Chishtian, Minchanabad, Vehari, Pakpattan, Hasilpur, Arifwala and head Sulaimanki.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The price of courage

The price of courage

Usama Khilji
It should not take courage to stand with the downtrodden. Nor should it take courage to call for the implementation of the law, the Constitution, and the protection of the rights it guarantees.

Opinion

Editorial

Flashpoint now
Updated 27 Aug, 2023

Flashpoint now

The increasing price of electricity is essentially a governance and fiscal problem for which successive governments are to blame.
Danish proposal
27 Aug, 2023

Danish proposal

A STRING of copycat burnings of the Holy Quran in various European states over the past several months by...
Deadly journey
27 Aug, 2023

Deadly journey

A RECENTLY released Human Rights Watch report makes shocking claims about deadly force used by Saudi border guards...
Scant regard
Updated 26 Aug, 2023

Scant regard

The ECP cannot continue to dodge the Constitution and expect to get away with it. It must submit to the law.
Bigger BRICS
26 Aug, 2023

Bigger BRICS

MULTIPOLARITY is clearly the new buzzword in geopolitics and geo-economics as states within the Global South seek an...
Battered childhood
26 Aug, 2023

Battered childhood

THE scourge of child abuse in Pakistan displays no signs of retreat. An inability to understand the idea of safety...