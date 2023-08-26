Sutlej River continues to see ‘high’ flood levels at two points

The Sutlej River continued to see “high” flood levels at Islam and Ganda Singh Wala Headworks on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), the flow of water at Islam Headworks at 1pm today was 147,230 cusecs, nearly three times the normal flow, while it was recorded at 122,326 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala Headworks.

At the same time, the flood level at the Sulemanki headworks was “medium”, with the flow of water at 83,720 cusecs.

This map shows the flow of water at various points in the Sutlej River at 1pm on August 26. — FFD website

A river situation forecast stated that the Indus River was at “low” flood level at Kalabagh, Chashma and Guddu headworks.

The forecast stated that “scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls” was expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a weekly weather outlook by the FFD stated that no high flood situation was expected in any of the major rivers except the Sutlej River.

State-run Radio Pakistan quoted the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson as saying that continuous monitoring is being done of all rivers, dams, barrages and streams from the authority’s control room.

A man wades through water in the flood affected the town of Burewala, in the Vehari district in Punjab province, on August 25. — AFP

Meanwhile, PTV News today shared a notification from the PDMA, which was issued a day ago, alerting residents that various areas along the Sutlej River were “likely to be inundated”.

The notification stated the inflow and outflow levels on August 24 at the Bhakra and Pong Dams in India, which showed that their reservoir levels were filled to capacity.

It warned that the said situation of Indian reservoirs “may cause high-level flooding” in the Sutlej river and that “more releases from the Indian reservoir may cause any untoward situation”.

“Accordingly, vast inundation in areas of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Multan and Bahawalpur on River Sutlej” is likely, it stated.

The PDMA further warned that “a number of societies / small towns constructed in the flood plains/along with river Sutlej may be inundated” in case of high-level flooding. It added that a list of such societies, villages, towns and cities had been shared with the deputy commissioners.

Talking to Dawn.com, Farooq Ahmad, the spokesperson for Rescue 1122 in Punjab, said an incident took place on Friday night in Kot Momin, Midh Ranjha village of the province. “A rooftop shade of a tandoor collapsed, resulting in minor injuries to three people and causing a fracture in the foot of one person.”

He added that no casualties had been reported in the incident.

A day ago, nearly 8,500 people and 350 animals were evacuated over 24 hours from several flood-hit districts of Punjab as water continued to discharge at high speeds at different sites of the Sutlej River.

Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had also visited a flood-affected village near Okara district’s Attari to review the water situation in the Sutlej River. He had noted that 278,000 cusecs of water had arrived in the river after 35 years.