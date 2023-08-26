Evacuations speed up as flood warning for Sutlej upgraded

• Another 8,500 people rescued in 24 hours

• Sutlej River sees ‘high flood’ at two sites

• Water level also on the rise in Indus River

LAHORE: Nearly 8,500 people and 350 animals were evacuated over 24 hours from several flood-hit districts of Punjab as water continued to discharge at high speeds at different sites on the Sutlej River, rescue services said on Friday.

According to the Meteor­ological Department’s 11pm advisory, the Ganda Singh Wala and Islam headworks were in “high flood”, as the rate of water flow was around 122,000 and 152,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs).

The flow rate at the two sites was 115,000 cusecs (medium) and 120,000 cusecs (high) around the same time a day ago.

The flow rate at the third site, Sulemanki headworks, was around 86,000 cusecs (medium) on Friday night. (One cubic foot is roughly equal to 28.3 litres.)

The water level was also on the rise in the Indus River, whereas Chenab, Ravi and Jhelum rivers were witnessing a normal flow.

As many as 23 villages were affected in Bahawalpur, 12 in Khairpur Tamiwali, and seven in Hasilpur due to a high flood at Islam headworks and thousands of people would have to leave their homes to relief camps.

The rescue operations were expanded last week after several hundred villages and thousands of acres of cropland were inundated when the Sutlej River burst its banks on Sunday. Most of the evacuations were reported in Bahawalpur and Kasur districts.

Small-scale evacuations began in July after India diverted water from dams into the Ravi River, which flows from India into Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the PDMA said on Friday that the authorities were already expecting India to release water again due to a new spell of heavy rains, leading to a high flood in Sutlej in a day or two. The PDMA had issued a flood alert to administrations of the respective districts, he said.

In a statement, the authority confirmed that a high-level flood was passing through Islam headworks. The statement quoted the PDMA director general as urging people to avoid bathing and any recreational activities in urban rivers and canals.

He also called upon authorities to remain alert and to enforce Section 144 around the rivers.

Farooq Ahmad, Rescue 1122’s spokesperson in Punjab, said 425 rescue boats, along with 1,660 rescuers, were deployed to the flooded areas as the river swells.

He said some 8,500 people were evacuated over the past 24 hours, including 1,896 people in Kasur, 887 in Okara, 2,853 in Pakpattan, 704 in Bahawalnagar, and 2,124 in Vehari.

He said rescue operations were ongoing in the areas of Attari, Puran, Baqir K. Mahar, Jamal Kot, Pana Mahar, Head Sulemanki, Darazke, Mahlo­shek­hoka, Nama Jendika, Khairabad and Rateki.

CM visits Okara

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited a flood-affected village near Attari, in Okara district, and reviewed the water situation in the Sutlej River.

The chief minister also visited a relief camp being set up along with Khema Basti and met flood victims.

Mr Naqvi noted that 278,000 cusecs of water had arrived in the Sutlej River after 35 years. He said the evacuation of people was being ensured from the affected areas and it was the government’s foremost priority to protect citizens.

In its Friday advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said it expected rain and thundershowers (with a few moderate to heavy falls) until Sunday (tomorrow) with occasional gaps in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Gall­iyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Shei­k­hupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Hari­pur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera.

Rains were also expected until Saturday (today) in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mian­wali, Sar­godha, Khushab, Faisal­abad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Bar­khan, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2023