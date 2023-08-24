DAWN.COM Logo

JIT allowed to quiz, arrest PTI chief in May 9 attacks case

Asif Chaudhry | Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 08:06am

• Team led by JIT head to visit Attock jail on Friday
• Imran’s arrest to be documented at the jail, no transfer planned
• Babar Awan says party chairman’s cell not changed, despite assurances

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday allowed a joint investigation team (JIT) to interrogate and arrest incarcerated PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the case of the attack on the corps commander’s house in Lahore during May 9 riots.

The JIT’s convenor, the DIG (Investigation) Lahore, filed an application with the administrative judge of the ATC seeking permission to interrogate and arrest the former prime minister in FIR No 96/2023 registered by Sarwar Road police regarding the attack on Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of the corps commander.

The head of the joint investigation team said the suspect, Mr Khan, had been convicted by an Islamabad sessions court and is currently confined in Attock jail, serving his sentence in the Toshakhana case.

He said the interrogation of the suspect, which would lead to his subsequent arrest, was required in the Jinnah House attack case. He requested the judge to grant permission to interrogate and arrest the suspect who is detained in Attock jail.

Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar allowed the application and granted permission to the JIT to interrogate and arrest Mr Khan in the May 9 case.

Earlier, on Aug 11, the judge dismissed the pre-arrest bail of the PTI chairman in seven cases registered for his alleged involvement in the May 9 riots, including the attack on the corps commander’s residence.

A counsel for Mr Khan had requested the court to excuse the suspect from personal appearance, citing his confinement in the jail, which was beyond his control.

However, the judge said Mr Khan’s counsel failed to point out any specific legal provision upon which an exemption from personal attendance in a pre-arrest bail case can be granted after imprisonment.

The judge considered that the conviction was not an explanation for adjournment with the order of exemption from personal appearance, rather it was a ground for dismissal of bail if the case was heard on merits.

The judge ruled that Mr Khan’s application was not maintainable, and bail petitions in all cases were dismissed with similar observations.

The other cases include attacks on Askari Tower in Gulberg, Shadman police station, PML-N’s party office in Model Town, and the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk.

JIT to visit Attock jail

Following court permission, a police team led by JIT head DIG Investigation Lahore Imran Kishwar will go to Attock jail for the interrogation and arrest of Mr Khan in the Jinnah House attack case.

Mr Kishwar confirmed to Dawn that the JIT would visit Attock Jail on the upcoming Friday.

Mr Kishwar stated that the JIT submitted a request to Punjab Prisons IG Mian Farooq Nazir to grant access to the police for interrogating the former prime minister in Attock jail.

Regarding a specific question about Mr Khan’s arrest, the DIG made it clear that the Lahore police would not shift the accused person from Attock jail to Lahore; instead, they would simply document his arrest in the police records at the jail.

Babar Awan’s claim

Separately, former federal minister and member of the PTI chairman’s legal team, Babar Awan, claimed that despite assurances from jail authorities, the detained former premier’s cell has not been changed so far.

He made these remarks while speaking to newsmen outside Attock jail on Wednesday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructed the administration of Attock jail on Wednesday to ensure a meeting between Mr Awan and the former prime minister.

This directive came during the hearing of an appeal by the PTI chairman against his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Mr Awan added that “facilities” was an unknown word for Mr Khan. Mr Awan said that “the morale of the detained former prime minister is higher than the Himalayas”.

Amjad Iqbal from Taxila also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2023

