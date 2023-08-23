DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 23, 2023

Bangladesh’s Ebadot ruled out of Asia Cup

AFP Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 07:11am

DHAKA: Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the ODI Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with a knee injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old right-arm quick bowler sustained the injury during the One-day International series against Afghanistan last month.

The BCB said he had not made the expected recovery to be considered for the six-nation Asia Cup but hoped he would be fit to play the upcoming ODI World Cup.

BCB chief physician Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement Ebadot’s anterior cruciate ligament injury required further treatment.

The Asia Cup is scheduled from August 30 to September 17, while the World Cup opens in India on October 5.

“Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness,” Chowdhury said.

The BCB has called up uncapped pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib as Ebadot’s replacement. The 20-year-old has taken 57 wickets from 37 List A matches, including nine wickets in three matches in the recent Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Sakib’s inclusion means there are five players in the squad from the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup-winning team.

Tawhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain and Tanzid Hasan Tamim are the others included in the Asia Cup squad.

Bangladesh will play alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group ‘B’ of the Asia Cup.

Published in Dawn, August 23th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Persisting doubts
Updated 23 Aug, 2023

Persisting doubts

As the debate over changes to Army Act, Official secrets law and their legal status continues, dark clouds are gathering over Aiwan-i-Sadr.
Show of solidarity
23 Aug, 2023

Show of solidarity

IT is some solace that the government has demonstrated more empathy with victims of communal violence in Jaranwala...
Women’s football
23 Aug, 2023

Women’s football

THE month-long women’s football contest ended Down Under on Sunday — with many moments of unbridled joy and many...
‘No’ means ‘yes’
Updated 22 Aug, 2023

‘No’ means ‘yes’

If President Alvi truly believes he was deceived, he has responsibility to restore the sanctity of his office.
Arrests & abductions
22 Aug, 2023

Arrests & abductions

THE season of arrests based on dubious charges and abductions of citizens from their homes in Pakistan is clearly in...
Deadly road accident
22 Aug, 2023

Deadly road accident

THE horrible accident on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway early Sunday morning in which at least 18 bus passengers were...