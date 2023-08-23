Bangladesh’s Ebadot ruled out of Asia Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the ODI Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with a knee injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old right-arm quick bowler sustained the injury during the One-day International series against Afghanistan last month.

The BCB said he had not made the expected recovery to be considered for the six-nation Asia Cup but hoped he would be fit to play the upcoming ODI World Cup.

BCB chief physician Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement Ebadot’s anterior cruciate ligament injury required further treatment.

The Asia Cup is scheduled from August 30 to September 17, while the World Cup opens in India on October 5.

“Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness,” Chowdhury said.

The BCB has called up uncapped pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib as Ebadot’s replacement. The 20-year-old has taken 57 wickets from 37 List A matches, including nine wickets in three matches in the recent Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Sakib’s inclusion means there are five players in the squad from the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup-winning team.

Tawhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain and Tanzid Hasan Tamim are the others included in the Asia Cup squad.

Bangladesh will play alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group ‘B’ of the Asia Cup.

Published in Dawn, August 23th, 2023