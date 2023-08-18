Evacuations under way as NDMA issues ‘high-level flood’ warning for Sutlej river

Authorities began evacuations in Punjab on Friday after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert about “high to very high-level floods” in the Sutlej river.

According to an advisory issued by the authority, the Sutlej river had reached an “extremely high-level flood level” at Ganda Singh Wala, adding the flows would be reflected and passed downstream to Sulemanki and Islam Headworks in the next 48 to 76 hours.

In light of the high flows and probable dangers and vulnerability of areas astride the Sutlej river, the NDMA advised the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) to ensure the implementation of an elaborate coordination mechanism for preparedness and mitigation through the management and regulation of water reservoirs, barrages, headworks and irrigation canals.

“The measures must ensure desynchronised releases from all reservoirs, regulating structures to preclude cumulative flooding in any regions. Plan immediate discharges from regulating structures to build capacity for likely heightened or increased flows,” it said.

The PCIW was also directed to ensure that flows and discharge data of eastern rivers were updated regularly for necessary planning and preparations.

Furthermore, PMD and FFD were directed to share six-hourly weather forecasts during the forecasted period to enable timely decision-making and coordinated responses.

The departments were also told to share three-hourly updates on river and nullah flows and reservoir levels to facilitate coordinated water management and regulation.

The Punjab Irrigation Department was also instructed to take all necessary measures to manage water flow and mitigate flood risks.

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and respective district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) were directed to conduct extensive public awareness campaigns through multiple channels, including TV, broadcast, social, and print media etc., to ensure that vulnerable communities were well-informed about the anticipated flood situation and necessary precautions.

Moreover, they were also told to preposition required machinery, equipment, emergency supplies and personnel in high-risk areas, considering the forecasted severity of flooding.

The NDMA also directed relevant authorities to proactively maintain nullahs and stormwater drains to ensure their proper functioning and prevent blockages that may exacerbate flooding.

There were also instructions to ensure immediate stocking of basic commodities, including paramedics and medicine, especially in regions that were likely to get cut off during flooding.

Authorities were told to activate early warning systems in flash flood-prone areas to promptly alert residents and facilitate their evacuation to safer locations and also strengthen coordination among all relevant departments and agencies to facilitate the timely sharing of information and resources during emergency situations.

Lastly, authorities were instructed to ensure the widespread circulation of alerts and advisories, especially in local languages, to raise awareness and sensitise travellers, tourists and local communities in at-risk or vulnerable areas.

Settlements along Sutlej evacuated: PDMA

Separately, the Punjab PDMA said in a statement that the Office of the Indian Commissioner for Indus Water Treaty had intimated that Harike and Ferozepur Headworks “have entered into the flood regime”.

It said 250,000 cusecs of water was passing at the point of Ganda Singh Wala, adding that the water level was continuously increasing.

The PDMA said three settlements along the river were completely evacuated while five were partially evacuated with 26 boats provided to move people to safe places.

The statement also highlighted that five dumpers and five trolley tractors were provided in flood villages while efforts were under way for the safe relocation of livestock, establishment of a mobile hospital at Talwar checkpost and provision of health facilities through mobile health teams.

Meanwhile, PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi said every measure would be taken to protect residents from floodwaters and the administrative setup was active to remove encroachments in the floodwater’s path.

“There is a ban on bathing in rivers and canals, and the administration should enforce Section 144 strictly,” the PDMA DG ordered.