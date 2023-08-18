Punjab PDMA warns of potential flood amid looming water surge

LAHORE: The Provi­ncial Disaster Mana­g­­ement Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has issued a warning as the water level in the Sutlej river continues to surge, raising concerns of an imminent moderate-level flood at the Ganda Singh Wala station.

Around 69,220 cusecs water was passing through the Ganda Singh Wala station and the authorities were expecting a surge in flood intensity within the next 24 hours, escalating from moderate to potentially high levels.

Reports emerged that around 100,000 cusecs of water entered Pakistan through the Ferozepur Barrage, while an additional 180,000 cusecs wou­ld be discharged from the Harike Barrage in India.

The looming threat of escalated water flow could potentially trigger a high-level flood, casting a shadow over various districts including Okara, Kasur, Pakpattan, Bahaw­alnagar, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, and Bahawalpur. The PDMA alerted the district administrations to ensure necessary preparations to avert disaster.

In a recent development, the PDMA has issued a forecast for a high-level flood in the Ganda Singh Wala area and its neighbouring regions.

According to the PDMA, the water level in the Sutlej river has been steadily rising, prompting concerns of potential flooding in the Ganda Singh Wala vicinity.

Furthermore, the PDMA has specified that the flood conditions are particularly severe at the Harike Headwork location on the Sutlej river. This has resulted in a high-level flood situation, demanding immediate atte­ntion and action. Additionally, downstream areas of the Ferozepur Headwork are experiencing a lower-level flood.

PDMA authorities have also highlighted the expected risk of a high-level flood in the Sutlej river due to the prevailing circumstances related to Indian headworks.

Punjab’s Relief Comm­issioner Nabil Javed has issued a high alert for all relevant authorities and emphasised the critical need for a robust communication mechanism between PDMA and the administrative bodies of the affected districts.

He stressed that constant vigilance and preparedness are paramount, particularly during nighttime, as the situation remains unpredictable. “Rem­aining unaware of the flood situation, even for a brief moment, is not an option,” warned Mr Javed.

He underscored the importance of a continuous public awareness campaign to ensure the safety and preparedness of the general population.

Mr Javed urged both institutions and individuals to shoulder their share of responsibility to mitigate the potential destruction that could be caused by the impending floods.

PDMA DG Imran Qureshi issued directives to admi­nistrative authorities in the affected districts and emphasised the urge­ncy of completing all necessary arrangements to safeguard lives and property.

He said control rooms were established to monitor the flow of water through rivers and barrages around the clock.

Mr Qureshi also stressed the importance of preparedness, urging all relevant departments to be ready to tackle any emergencies that may arise.

He highlighted the need for deputy commissioners to review and update flood-fighting plans according to the evolving situation.

Furthermore, Qureshi insisted on the utmost priority being given to human safety, signalling that all measures must be taken to protect lives.

In a bid to ensure coordination, Qureshi called for close communication between all departments, divisional bodies, and district administrations.

He confirmed that ample funds have been allocated to deputy commissioners for effectively handling potential emergency situations.

