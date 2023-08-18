DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2023

China’s new rules on AI-generated content

AFP Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 02:51pm
A child visits the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 6. — Reuters
A child visits the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 6. — Reuters

China put into force this week its newest regulations on artificial intelligence-generated content, a watered-downed version of stricter draft rules that seek to keep the country in the AI race while maintaining firm censorship on online content.

Rapid advancements in generative AI have stoked global alarm over the technology’s potential for disinformation and misuse, with deepfake images showing people mouthing things they never said.

Chinese companies have rushed to develop artificial intelligence services that can mimic human speech since the release of San Francisco-based OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is banned in the country.

Experts say the 24 new rules appear to be diluted from strict draft regulations published earlier this year as Beijing seeks to encourage homegrown entrants to the US-dominated industry.

Here’s what you need to know about Beijing’s regulations, which target services for the general public:

AI ethics

Generative AI must “adhere to the core values of socialism” and refrain from threatening national security and promoting terrorism, violence, or “ethnic hatred”, according to the guidelines.

Service providers must label AI-generated content as such, and take measures to prevent gender, age, and racial discrimination when designing algorithms.

Their software should not create content that contains “false and harmful information”.

AI programmes must be trained on legally obtained data sources that do not infringe on others’ intellectual property rights, and individuals must give consent before their personal information can be used in AI training.

Safety measures

Companies designing publicly available generative AI software must “take effective measures to prevent underage users from excessive reliance on or addiction to generative AI services”, according to the rules published in July by Beijing’s cyberspace watchdog.

They must also establish mechanisms for the public to report inappropriate content, and promptly delete any illegal content.

Service providers must conduct security assessments and submit filings on their algorithms to the authorities if their software is judged to have an impact on “public opinion”, the rules say — a step back from a stipulation in earlier draft rules that required security assessments for all public-facing programmes.

Enforcement

The rules are technically “provisional measures” subject to the conditions of pre-existing Chinese laws.

They are the latest in a series of regulations targeting various aspects of AI technology, including guidelines on deep learning technology that came into effect earlier this year.

“From the outset and somewhat differently from the EU, China has taken a more vertical or narrow approach to creating relevant legislation, focusing more on specific issues,” partners at international law firm Taylor Wessing said.

While an earlier draft of the rules suggested a fine of up to 100,000 yuan ($13,824) for violations, the latest version says anyone breaking the rules will be issued with a warning or face suspension, receiving more severe punishment only if they are found to be in breach of actual laws.

“Chinese legislation falls between the EU and the United States, with the EU taking the most stringent approach and the United States adopting the most lenient one,” Angela Zhang, associate professor of law at Hong Kong University, told AFP.

Supporting innovation

Jeremy Daum, Senior Fellow of the Yale Law School Paul Tsai China Centre, noted that while an earlier draft of the rules was partly aimed at maintaining censors’ strict control over online content, several restrictions on generative AI that had appeared in an earlier draft regulation had been softened.

“Many of the strictest controls now yield significantly to another factor: promoting development and innovation in the AI industry,” Daum wrote on his China Law Translate blog.

The scope of the rules has been dramatically narrowed to apply only to generative AI programmes available to the public, excluding research and development uses.

“The shift might be viewed as indicating that Beijing subscribes to the idea of an AI race in which it must remain competitive,” Daum said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan dilemma
Updated 18 Aug, 2023

Afghan dilemma

If Kabul’s rulers were to improve the human rights situation and assure the comity of nations that their soil will not be used to host terrorists, global recognition could be forthcoming.
Frenzy of hate
18 Aug, 2023

Frenzy of hate

THE paroxysm of violence in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala area on Wednesday chillingly demonstrated to the Christian...
Frank assessment
18 Aug, 2023

Frank assessment

PEOPLE of conscience the world over have long criticised the atrocious crimes the Israeli state all too frequently...
Faisalabad rampage
Updated 17 Aug, 2023

Faisalabad rampage

In Pakistan, the blasphemy laws have been misused with impunity by vested interests.
Oil price hike again
17 Aug, 2023

Oil price hike again

THE caretaker government has sharply raised fuel prices for the second half of August to a record high, putting...
Rewriting cricket history
17 Aug, 2023

Rewriting cricket history

THE Pakistan Cricket Board should have learnt from the International Cricket Council’s mistake. There were no...