PM terms Special Investment Facili­tation Council ‘ray of hope’ for progress

APP Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 07:42am
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar gets briefed by officials from the Special Investment Facili­tation Council on steps being taken to bolster foreign investment in the country. — Photo courtesy PID
ISLAMABAD: Terming the Special Investment Facili­tation Council (SIFC) a ray of hope for Pakistan’s economic development, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday said the government would ensure full use of the forum to carry forward the development agenda.

Addressing a meeting in connection with the working of SIFC, PM Kakar said the government would focus on the development of different sectors under the council’s umbrella.

He directed the authorities concerned to harmonise the regulatory structure with contemporary international requirements to improve the energy sector.

He said Pakistan had vast potential for foreign investment in the fields of agriculture, mining and minerals, information technology, energy and defence production.

SIFC Secretary Jah­anzeb Khan and Imple­mentation Secretary Jam­eel Ahmed Qureshi briefed the prime minister about the steps taken to bolster foreign direct investment.

The meeting was informed that under the forum, the government would provide one window facility to investors for different projects.

Meanwhile, PM Kakar said his government would make its utmost efforts to come up to the expectations of public representatives within the given short stint.

The prime minister said this during a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Senate chairman expressed the hope that the caretaker government would assist in holding fair elections as per public expectations.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2023

