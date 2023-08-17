Interim PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s cabinet takes oath

President Arif Alvi on Thursday administered oath to members of newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the President House in Islamabad, which was attended by Kakar, Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others.

According to a list of cabinet members issued by the Presidency, 16 federal ministers and three advisors to the caretaker PM took oath.

Federal ministers

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti

Jalil Abbas Jilani

Shamshad Akhtar

Lt General (r) Anwar Ali Hyder

Murtaza Solangi

Sami Saeed

Shahid Ashraf Tarar

Ahmad Irfan Aslam

Muhammad Ali

Gohar Ejaz

Umar Saif

Nadeem Jan

Khalil George

Aneeq Ahmad

Jamal Shah

Madad Ali Sindhi

Advisers to PM

Air Marshal (r) Farhat Hussain Khan

Ahad Khan Cheema

Waqar Masood Khan

Earlier in the day, Solangi told Dawn.com that he had been offered the portfolio of the information ministry, which the senior journalist accepted.

Today’s swearing-in ceremony comes days after Kakar was sworn in as the caretaker premier following weeks-long deliberations.

Baqar takes oath as interim Sindh CM

Meanwhile, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar took the oath as the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh. The swearing-in ceremony, held on Thursday evening, was officiated by Governor Kamran Tessori.

Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar takes oath as Interim Sindh CM. — DawnNewsTV

Baqar’s selection as the interim provincial chief executive stemmed from a unanimous decision between former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Leader of the Opposition in the provincial assembly, Rana Ansar.

More to follow