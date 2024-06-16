Today's Paper | June 16, 2024

IS hostage-takers killed as Russian prison siege ends: authorities

AFP Published June 16, 2024 Updated June 16, 2024 04:06pm
Russian police in Moscow stand guard after two inmates took guards hostage in a detention centre in Rostov on June 16. — TASS
Russian police in Moscow stand guard after two inmates took guards hostage in a detention centre in Rostov on June 16. — TASS

Russian authorities said on Sunday they had brought a siege at a prison in the southern Rostov region to a swift end, killing the hostage-takers from the militant Islamic State (IS) group and freeing their two prison guard captives unharmed.

The prison service had earlier reported that the two guards had been taken hostage by an unspecified number of IS detainees and had entered negotiations for their release.

But a short time later it issued a statement saying the siege had ended: “During a special operation…the criminals were liquidated and the employees who were taken hostage were released and were not injured.”

No further details were released in the immediate aftermath of the drama at Detention Centre 1 in the Rostov region.

A police source told state news agency TASS that IS members who were due to appear in court on terrorism charges were among the hostage-takers.

They were reported to be holed up in the prison courtyard, armed with a pocket-knife, a baton and an axe, the source said.

The Interfax news agency said there were six hostage-takers who demanded to be provided with a car and be allowed to leave the prison in exchange for the release of the hostages.

The incident comes nearly three months after gunmen killed at least 144 people when they opened fire inside a concert hall near Moscow in an attack claimed by the group.

Hundreds more were injured in the March 22 attack at the Crocus City Hall, the deadliest on Russian soil for two decades.

More than 20 people have since been arrested, including the four suspected gunmen, all from the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan, an impoverished country on Afghanistan’s northern border.

Russia has been repeatedly targeted by attacks claimed by IS militants, though the jihadist group’s influence in the country remains limited.

Russian media reports speculated that the attackers at the Rostov detention centre could be among those arrested in 2022 for allegedly planning an attack on the Supreme Court of Karachay-Cherkessia, a Muslim-majority Russian republic in the Caucasus.

Nearly 4,500 Russians, mainly from the Caucasus, travelled to Iraq and Syria to fight with IS, according to official figures.

In April, two armed men who authorities said were members of “an international terrorist organisation” were shot dead by Russian forces near Nalchik in the Caucasus.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the deluge
Updated 16 Jun, 2024

After the deluge

There was a lack of mental fortitude in the loss against India while against US, the team lost all control and displayed a lack of cohesion and synergy.
Fugue state
16 Jun, 2024

Fugue state

WITH its founder in jail these days, it seems nearly impossible to figure out what the PTI actually wants. On one...
Sindh budget
16 Jun, 2024

Sindh budget

SINDH’S Rs3.06tr budget for the upcoming financial year is a combination of populist interventions, attempts to...
Slow start
Updated 15 Jun, 2024

Slow start

Despite high attendance, the NA managed to pass only a single money bill during this period.
Sindh lawlessness
Updated 15 Jun, 2024

Sindh lawlessness

A recently released report describes the law and order situation in Karachi as “worryingly poor”.
Punjab budget
15 Jun, 2024

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S budget for 2024-25 provides much fodder to those who believe that the increased provincial share from the...