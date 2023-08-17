DAWN.COM Logo

Interim PM Kakar’s 18-member cabinet takes oath

Dawn.com Published August 17, 2023 Updated August 17, 2023 06:04pm

President Arif Alvi on Thursday administered oath to members of newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the President House in Islamabad. It was attended by Kakar, Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi among others.

According to Radio Pakistan, 18 cabinet members were sworn in.

It said the federal ministers who took oath included Murtaza Solangi, Dr Umar Saif, Sarfraz Bugti, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Gohar Ijaz, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Jamal Shah, Dr Nadeem Jan, Aneeq Ahmed, Muhammad Sami, Ahmed Irfan, and Anwar Ali Haider.

Today’s swearing-in ceremony comes days after Kakar was sworn in as the caretaker premier following weeks-long deliberations.

More to follow

